‘He’s mostly alone here’: Report says Trump officials are backing away from his voter fraud claims

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, some senior officials in President Trump administration and his campaign are “beginning to quietly back away from Trump, in acts of self-preservation,” as his once promising election returns continue to dwindle.

One key Trump adviser told Acosta, “It’s over,” adding that there are concerns about how Trump will conduct himself moving forward.

“Some in the campaign, the adviser said, questioned the Trump team’s decision to dispatch the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s sons to make unfounded allegations of voter fraud, arguing that likely diminished the president’s claims of wrongdoing. The adviser said Trump is well within his rights to contest the election results but is going about it in exactly the wrong way,” Acosta reports.

Another source told Acosta that Trump is losing support for election fraud claims. “He is mostly alone here,” the adviser said.

