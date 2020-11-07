‘He’s OJ’: HBO’s Maher compares Trump to a ‘stalker’ who will return to ‘kill his family’

Piling on Donald Trump over his apparent loss of the presidency, HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher said that Donald Trump will never willingly leave the public eye and will haunt the country until his last days.

During a panel discussion with Malcolm Nance and Rosa Brooks, Maher compared the president to an obsessed stalker. and said the country will also have to deal with his rabid followers.

“I’ve been saying it for a long time, but I don’t think he’s going away,” the HBO host told his guests. “I don’t know what is going to happen. No matter what, we have a stalker. Whether he’s the president or not the president, he is the ex-husband who kills his family on Christmas Eve.”

“Seriously, he added, “He’s OJ, he does not like seeing America driving around with Ron Goldman.”

Watch below: