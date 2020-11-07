‘He’s OJ’: HBO’s Maher compares Trump to a ‘stalker’ who will return to ‘kill his family’
Piling on Donald Trump over his apparent loss of the presidency, HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher said that Donald Trump will never willingly leave the public eye and will haunt the country until his last days.
During a panel discussion with Malcolm Nance and Rosa Brooks, Maher compared the president to an obsessed stalker. and said the country will also have to deal with his rabid followers.
“I’ve been saying it for a long time, but I don’t think he’s going away,” the HBO host told his guests. “I don’t know what is going to happen. No matter what, we have a stalker. Whether he’s the president or not the president, he is the ex-husband who kills his family on Christmas Eve.”
“Seriously, he added, “He’s OJ, he does not like seeing America driving around with Ron Goldman.”
‘BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE’: Trump has a Twitter meltdown as Pennsylvania hopes slip away
Donald Trump was up early Saturday morning manically tweeting about the on-going ballot count in Pennsylvania where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is pulling away -- ensuring the president will be defeated.
In a series of tweets, the president once again made allegations of improprieties without presenting any evidence.
According to the president, "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED."
Joe Biden may have won — but America is lost
It's not a perfect comparison, but it's close enough: The way I felt when I went to bed on Tuesday night was almost exactly the way I felt on election night in 1972. Richard Nixon had been president for four long years. Watergate was just the most recent outrage in what had essentially been one long crime spree. Nixon had installed his consigliere, John Mitchell, as attorney general, and Mitchell had proceeded to turn the Department of Justice into Nixon's personal retribution headquarters, empaneling grand juries, investigating political opponents, indicting enemies and jailing antiwar protest leaders. Nixon had ordered the secret carpet-bombing of Cambodia and Laos, killing thousands of civilians over a period of four years. He used the IRS, FBI and CIA against his political enemies, employing illegal wiretaps and mail cover and creating an entire surveillance system, known as COINTELPRO, to illegally investigate, surveil and harass members of the press, political enemies and antiwar activists. And in June 1972, Nixon sent the "Plumbers" into Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate complex to bug his opponents' phones and rifle campaign records.
The future of Murdoch’s Fox News hangs in the balance as Trump’s chances fade — and viewers revolt
As election results are updated, President Donald Trump nears a day of reckoning he still cannot fathom: the reality that there is a strong possibility he will lose the presidency. Now, Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch may also be facing an uphill battle having to report factual information that may not align with the network's conservative audience.
Since Trump's election in 2016, Fox News has become a conservative haven for the Republican Party within a deeply polarized America. However, many viewers were not pleased when the network became the first to declare that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won Arizona.