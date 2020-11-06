How escalating COVID cases forced one state to change its masking strategy
In Montana’s conservative Flathead County, prosecutors and local leaders were turning a blind eye to businesses that flouted state mask and social distancing mandates, even as the area’s COVID infections climbed to their highest levels.When asked during an Oct. 7 press call from Montana’s capital city whether the state would step in, Gov. Steve Bullock said it was up to the locals to enforce the directives.“I’ve never met anyone in Flathead County, especially Flathead government, that has asked me to take over their government,” Bullock said with a laugh. “It can’t all be solved from Helena.”J…
Search for a snakebite drug might lead to a COVID treatment, too
Dr. Matthew Lewin, founder of the Center for Exploration and Travel Health at the California Academy of Sciences, was researching snakebite treatments in rural locations in preparation for an expedition to the Philippines in 2011.The story of a renowned herpetologist from the academy, Joseph Slowinski, who was bitten by a highly venomous krait in Myanmar and couldn’t get to a hospital in time to save his life a decade earlier, weighed on the emergency room doctor.“I concluded that I needed something small and compact and that doesn’t care what kind of snake,” Lewin said.It didn’t exist. That s... (more…)
Fed’s Powell: More stimulus needed to help US economy
The trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be "essential" to support the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.
But with America's knife-edge election yet to be called, as state officials continue to tally ballots, the potential for a split government in Washington makes it less likely Congress will end months of gridlock and quickly approve another giant spending package to help workers and businesses.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears well-positioned to unseat President Donald Trump, but Republicans could retain control of the Senate -- although the final outcome may not be known for weeks, until after at least one run-off election in Georgia.
Bombshell AP study finds coronavirus surging in counties that voted for Trump
President Donald Trump spent the 2020 presidential campaign ignoring the coronavirus pandemic and downplaying its impact.
Trump complained about masks, held COVID super-spreader events and repeatedly told his supporters that virus would "disappear" after Election Day.
And now coronavirus is surging in states that supported Trump's campaign, according to a new study by the Associated Press.
"U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist: In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support," the AP reported. "An Associated Press analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93% of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas. Most were rural areas in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin."