‘I wasn’t duped!’ Rudy Giuliani flails as he gets grilled in brutal local news interview

Published

7 mins ago

on

Speaking to Fox13 recently, Rudy Giuliani was grilled by reporter Craig Patrick over the possibility that he’s regurgitating Russian disinformation efforts with his accusations against the Biden family.

“If you got punked by Borat, how do you know you’re not getting duped now with respect to emails…” Patrick asked before Giuliani interrupted.

Giuliani argued that he has been able to verify his information “30 ways from Sunday,” adding that Joe Biden “took bribes” and that there’s “no question” the hard drive in his possession is valid.

“I wasn’t duped!” Giuliani insisted.

Watch the video below:


