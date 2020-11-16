‘Ignore the leaders’: Trey Gowdy tells Fox News viewers to hold holiday gatherings despite COVID-19

Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday urged Fox News viewers to “ignore” the COVID-19 rules put in place by local and state leaders.

During a segment with Fox News host Dana Perino, Gowdy said that there was a double standard for Republicans when it comes to COVID-19 rules.

“When you are told, if Republicans meet, it is reckless homicide, but when Democrats meet, it is all about healing and hope,” he opined. “When you watch looters steal Christmas presents but you’re told you can’t exchange Christmas presents with your own family — you can celebrate Joe Biden winning but, God knows, you can’t celebrate Thanksgiving with your family.”

“I would just tell my fellow citizens, look, ignore the leaders,” he continued. “There is a vaccine on the horizon. Do what you can to help your fellow citizens, not because the mayor of Chicago told you to or Gavin Newsom. Do what you can to help your fellow citizens because I think the light is coming.”

“That’s a really good point,” Perino agreed. “You learn as a dad, you have to lead by example.”

“It infuriates me,” Gowdy said, “when I hear the mayor of Chicago lecturing anybody about anything. Yes, but I’m not wearing a mask and I’m not doing things to help Lori Lightfoot or Gavin Newsom. I am doing it to help someone in South Carolina that I might bump into.”

“With this good news that a vaccine might be on the horizon, we’ve just got to take care of each other for maybe another six months and then we don’t have to care what Gavin Newsom or Lori Lightfoot or Gretchen Whitmer or anybody else thinks.”

Gowdy said that he is taking his own advice by planning to gather with extended family for Thanksgiving.

“My mom carries much more influence with me than anyone else in the world,” he explained. “You know, I like the governor in South Carolina but I’m not afraid of him. I’m afraid of my mom and she’s telling me where I’m going to be Thursday.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.