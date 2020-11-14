‘I’m glad he lost’: Ann Coulter tells crowd ‘a second term of Trump would have killed us’
According to a report from Breitbart, far-right conservative Ann Coulter told a college crowd that she was happy to see Donald Trump lose to former Vice Presiden Joe Biden, saying another four years of Trump would have been devastating for the country.
Coulter who had a highly-publicized falling out with the president, spoke at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday night and lashed out at the president saying she likes what he stands for — but can’t stand the man.
Calling the election results the “best of all possible worlds,” the conservative gadfly reportedly told the crowd, “The reason I’m very happy that [President] Trump lost – and lost narrowly – is that a second term of Trump would have killed us. What we want, and what I think we can get in four years, is Trumpism without Trump.”
Continuing in that vein, she added, “We have to take care of our own first. That’s Trumpism. And it hasn’t been tried. It certainly hasn’t triumphed,” before adding that the president talks — or tweets — a good game, with Coulter telling the crowd, “We have to take care of our own first. That’s Trumpism. And it hasn’t been tried. It certainly hasn’t triumphed. [W]ith Trump … He’d say these wild things that we’d get blamed for, he’d get attacked on, and then actually did nothing. Trump thinks, ‘I tweeted it. Therefore, it’s done’.”
“Talking about it isn’t the same as doing it,” she added. “Much like as he tweeted out, ‘Law and Order,’ and yet cities are still burning across the nation. [He] didn’t do anything about it. It’s like he didn’t know he was president.”
Mike Pence offers delusional response to MAGA crowd chanting ‘four more years’
Vice President Mike Pence signaled on Friday that President Donald Trump has absolutely no plan to concede despite losing the presidential election.
On Friday, Pence delivered a speech at the Conservative think tank known as the Council for National Policy. During his speech, Trump supporters began chanting "four more years," according to the transcript, but instead of setting the record straight Pence only added to their false hopes.
Trump takes credit for COVID vaccine and defends withholding it from New York as the ‘New York delay’
In two tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine -- which was done independently of the government -- and then defended withholding from New York by claiming Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is to blame before calling it the "New York delay."
According to the president, "I LOVE NEW YORK! As everyone knows, the Trump Administration has produced a great and safe VACCINE far ahead of schedule. Another Administration would have taken five years. The problem is, @NYGovCuomo said that he will delay using it, and other states WANT IT NOW..."
He then added, "We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay. Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!"
K-pop fans troll #MillionMAGAMarch as Trump supporters and Proud Boys organize protest against election results
K-pop kids are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of delectable pancakes as Trump supporters and Proud Boys hope their protest will lead to changes in the election results.
It all started when actor Shea Depmore called on TikTokers and Twitter users to get to work. In a video Depmore shared via TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, November 12, she made a public service announcement to her followers.
"Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I've seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they're angry," Depmore said. "But I don't want these Proud Boys to be proud."