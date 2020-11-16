Quantcast
‘Imma shoot them’: Woman arrested for threatening Florida Republicans with tweet against anti-protest law

Published

1 min ago

on

Karen Jones mugshot via the Palm Beach County ?Sheriff's Office.

A 55-year-old woman named Karen Jones was arrested in Palm Beach, FL. after making an online threat to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for “looting” the state, the Miami Herald reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones was arrested at her home in Lantana after sending a tweet that declared, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them.”

Jones admitted to a detective that the Twitter account was hers and that she made the post, according to the sheriff’s office. According to her affidavit, Jones, a registered Democrat, told the detective it was a “joke.”

“When I made the observation that there were no commonly used terminology to show the post was a joke, Jones stated that anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor,” Detective M. Horton wrote in the affidavit.

Jones was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday with a $15,000 bond. She is being represented by Palm Beach County Assistant Public Defender Alexandra Antonacci, according to court records.

