‘Imma shoot them’: Woman arrested for threatening Florida Republicans with tweet against anti-protest law
A 55-year-old woman named Karen Jones was arrested in Palm Beach, FL. after making an online threat to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for “looting” the state, the Miami Herald reported.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones was arrested at her home in Lantana after sending a tweet that declared, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them.”
Jones admitted to a detective that the Twitter account was hers and that she made the post, according to the sheriff’s office. According to her affidavit, Jones, a registered Democrat, told the detective it was a “joke.”
“When I made the observation that there were no commonly used terminology to show the post was a joke, Jones stated that anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor,” Detective M. Horton wrote in the affidavit.
Jones was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday with a $15,000 bond. She is being represented by Palm Beach County Assistant Public Defender Alexandra Antonacci, according to court records.
DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them. https://t.co/bWLCtoQHWK
— KÅ⅃⅃ⅈ ⊰⌃·⌔·⌃⊱ (@Caerynyvon) November 12, 2020
2020 Election
7 things President-elect Biden can achieve on health care
President-elect Joe Biden has plenty of work ahead of him; reining in the out-of-control pandemic tops the list, and beyond that, there are significant challenges on health care in general.
Unquestionably, the incoming administration also faces limitations. Twelve years ago, Barack Obama had a filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate. This time, that will not be the case, and many progressive dreams, like “Medicare for All,” are far out of reach. Even Biden’s modest goal to expand the Affordable Care Act via a public option will likely fall on Mitch McConnell’s deaf ears.
2020 Election
President-elect Biden: Trump’s refusal to admit defeat ‘more embarrassing for the country than debilitating‘
President-elect Joe Biden spoke freely about his predecessor's lackluster inability to concern himself with a peaceful transfer of power.
Biden referred to the current situation in the White House as “more embarrassing for the country than debilitating” and at one point even acknowledged that his vice president-elect Kamala Harris receives the intel briefings he's currently being denied because she is as a member of the intel committee.
When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden flatly responded that “more people may die” if Trump continues on his current path of withholding any aid during the transition process before the inauguration on Jan. 20.
2020 Election
Trump’s lawsuits keep making him look like a bigger and bigger loser: columnist
President Donald Trump's legal filings in Pennsylvania ultimately revealed that there's no allegation left that questions voter fraud.
In their latest case, “attorneys filed a revised version of the lawsuit, removing allegations that election officials violated the Trump campaign’s constitutional rights by limiting the ability of their observers to watch votes being counted,” said the Washington Post in a Sunday report.
It's a move that the Post's Philip Bump wrote is part of an effort that keeps making Trump look more and more like a loser.