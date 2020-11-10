‘Immediate censure’: Mike Pompeo ripped to shreds for remarks on ’smooth transition to second Trump administration’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seemingly joked that the post-election transition period would be smooth because President Donald Trump would be re-elected, and many called on the House to censure him.

A reporter asked Pompeo if the State Department was currently engaged with Joe Biden’s transition team, after last week’s election win, and whether any delay would hamper the smooth transition of power.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said.

The secretary’s remarks came as the president and his Republican allies challenge Joe Biden’s election win in some states, which is aimed at overturning last week’s results and keeping Trump in office four more years.

Social media users blasted Pompeo’s statements.

Pompeo says: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” Call this what it is: TREASON! pic.twitter.com/Gms9bHNRy9 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 10, 2020

The House should censure Pompeo. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020

Trump’s account is advocating street violence in Pennsylvania. I’ve reported it to Twitter Support. That’s the predicate for seditious conspiracy. Now @SenateGOP @senatemajldr @SecPompeo are all swimming in the deep end. @FBIWFO @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIPittsburgh — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) November 10, 2020

If Pompeo wants to “make a joke” he can go try his tight five at the Comedy Cellar. He’s the Secretary of State speaking in an official capacity, not as the roastmaster of the goddam Friars Club. https://t.co/vANJRiFJ7b — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 10, 2020

This is jaw-dropping. Monstrous. Pompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” If this happens, America – as it was intended – is over. https://t.co/WJHjAwEAjF — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 10, 2020

Basically: Pompeo was probably joking, but that is still extremely stupid and hypocritical coming from State of all places. — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) November 10, 2020

Pompeo’s statement is beyond unacceptable, and requires an immediate censure by the House and commencement of oversight hearings. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2020

No American, regardless of their political views, is helped by having a disruptive transition of power. We are in the middle of a pandemic and a recession— we need stable leadership and an orderly transition to fight COVID-19 and get our economy back on a path to recovery. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) November 10, 2020

the Senate-confirmed Secretary of State should not be joking about ignoring the results of a democratic election that removes their principal (the incumbent POTUS) from office. full stop. — Christina M. Kinane (@thekinane) November 10, 2020

I am looking forward to a full and fair investigation of Mike Pompeo’s misuse of government funds for personal and political purposes — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 10, 2020

I get that it’s bad for Pompeo to act like his boss is going to retain office, but take it from someone who’s watched lot of college football: The way he said it had the energy of a lame duck head coach saying the team is “close” after opening 0-3 in conference play — Connor Wroe Southard ⚔️🛡🤟 (@ConnorSouthard) November 10, 2020

So it appears Pompeo was trying to make a joke … but that’s no defense. This isn’t a joke. And he never acknowledges that Biden is president-elect https://t.co/Q1C0SMtz6F — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 10, 2020

Regardless of what he claims in the future, Mike Pompeo is not “just joking” or being facetious here. Just like extremists who hide behind the veil of humor, Pompeo is floating this outrageous rhetoric to see how far he can push the boundaries while still evading accountability. — Caroline Orr Bueno (@RVAwonk) November 10, 2020

statements like pompeo’s are meant to get the base hooting and hollering, while giving pompeo a cop-out of “just joking, wow look at the libs freaking out about my joke.” not worth the energy litigating the statement, you already know they’re trying this stuff in the open — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) November 10, 2020

Holy heck. This is an incredibly reckless and damaging statement from the person supposed to represent American values and democracy to the world. This has to be one of the worst statements yet to emerge from the Trump era. https://t.co/na7KGheMet — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) November 10, 2020

