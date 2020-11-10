Quantcast
‘Immediate censure’: Mike Pompeo ripped to shreds for remarks on ’smooth transition to second Trump administration’

Mike Pompeo (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS AFP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seemingly joked that the post-election transition period would be smooth because President Donald Trump would be re-elected, and many called on the House to censure him.

A reporter asked Pompeo if the State Department was currently engaged with Joe Biden’s transition team, after last week’s election win, and whether any delay would hamper the smooth transition of power.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said.

The secretary’s remarks came as the president and his Republican allies challenge Joe Biden’s election win in some states, which is aimed at overturning last week’s results and keeping Trump in office four more years.

Social media users blasted Pompeo’s statements.

