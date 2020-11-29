Incoming GOP lawmaker put on the spot over her legitimacy with Trump calling the election ‘rigged’
Filling in for regular “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper on Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash asked a newly-elected GOP lawmaker if the president undermined her legitimacy as a House member with his insistence there was massive voter fraud.
Speaking with incoming Reps. Nicolle Malliotakis (R-NY) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), Bash asked the New York representative-elect about Trump’s election conspiracy theories.
After noting Trump lawyers’ accusations of voter fraud have been “laughed’ out of court, she turned to Malliotakis.
“I’ll go to you, Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis: Does it concern you that the president is undermining the results of an election that both of you won?” Bash asked.
“I don’t believe that the president is undermining anything,” she shot back. ” I believe he is within his legal rights to be questioning any irregularities that may have surfaced. Look, this is a legal process. This is the Constitution. This should be all settled in December and the president said, should Joe Biden be elected by the electors, that he can conform with a peaceful transition. I think that is very important for us to work together and have bipartisanship — we need to have trust in our system and this is the integrity of our election system and I look forward to working with anybody and everybody who is going to work for us for the American people when all is said and done.”
“I’m guessing it’s probably fair to say that neither of you think that the election that each of you won was rigged,” Bash wryly noted. “I will have to leave it there.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Watch: GOP voters corner RNC chair on why they should turn out in Georgia runoff ‘when it’s already decided’
Saturday, at a campaign stop in Marietta, GA, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel struggled to explain to voters why they should cast ballots in the upcoming Senate runoffs when, as one voter expressed, "it's already decided."
McDaniel was appealing to voters to return to the polls on January 5 and cast their ballots for incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. If Democrats defeat those candidates in Georgia, the party will control the House, Senate and White House at the onset of President-elect Joe Biden's presidency.
2020 Election
Trump’s Wisconsin recount finds 87 new votes for Biden at a cost of $34,000 each
President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount of Wisconsin that expanded President-elect Joe Biden's lead by 87 votes.
On Sunday, Dane County became the final Wisconsin county to complete its recount. According to The Washington Post, over 800,000 ballots were recounted at the request of the Trump campaign.
"As a result of the recount, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes," the report said. "Under Wisconsin law, Trump was required to foot the bill for the partial recount — meaning his campaign paid $3 million only to see Biden’s lead expand."
2020 Election
Maria Bartiromo faces conservative backlash after Trump interview becomes ‘infomercial’ for election lies
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Sunday morning after she allowed Donald Trump to spew outrageous assertions about 2020 election interference unchecked in what one conservative called an "infomercial" chock full of unfounded claims.
With the president ranging far afield -- at one time saying the FBI and his own Justice Department was involved in the conspiracy to deny him a second term -- the Fox host sat by, occasionally encouraging the president on.