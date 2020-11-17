Quantcast
Connect with us

COVID-infected GOP senator attended leadership meeting with McConnell — one day prior to testing positive: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mitch McConnell, photo by Gage Skidmore

Republicans on Tuesday revealed that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) attended a leadership meeting on Monday — one day prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

Grassely, 87, is the oldest Republican senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin reports that Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) revealed Grassley attended their Monday leadership meeting.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Michigan Republicans brag about blocking the certification of election results in Detroit

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Michigan Republicans on Tuesday blocked the certification of election results in Detroit.

"The Wayne County Board of Canvassers just deadlocked on certifying the vote on party lines. This is unprecedented in my 20 years covering government here," Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer reported Tuesday.

"The Republican chair of the board, Monica Palmer, literally just said she would be open to certifying the vote in 'communities other than Detroit,'" Kaffer noted.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Oldest GOP senator tests positive for COVID-19

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Yet another leading Republican has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Tuesday that he would remain in quarantine after testing positive.

Grassley, 87, is the oldest Republican senator and is only months younger than the oldest member of the body.

The Iowa Republican has served in the Senate since 1981 and chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A brief history of presidents snubbing their successors – and why the founders favored civility instead

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

It’s beyond dispute: Donald Trump won’t go down in history as a model of civility. Examples of his bad manners abound. When he gave his first inaugural speech, the president craftily avoided any nod to his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, or to the other half of the electorate.

Then he started embarrassing foreign leaders during official trips. “Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts,” the Associated Press reported in mid-2019.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE