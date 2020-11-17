COVID-infected GOP senator attended leadership meeting with McConnell — one day prior to testing positive: report
Republicans on Tuesday revealed that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) attended a leadership meeting on Monday — one day prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
Grassely, 87, is the oldest Republican senator.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020
NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin reports that Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) revealed Grassley attended their Monday leadership meeting.
Blunt says Grassley attended their GOP leadership meeting yesterday, with McConnell & others.
Asked if they will quarantine, Blunt tells me “I was about 12 ft away from him, maybe that's why we're in that big room.”
Adds Grassley has “done everything he can” to protect himself.
— Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 17, 2020
2020 Election
Michigan Republicans brag about blocking the certification of election results in Detroit
Michigan Republicans on Tuesday blocked the certification of election results in Detroit.
"The Wayne County Board of Canvassers just deadlocked on certifying the vote on party lines. This is unprecedented in my 20 years covering government here," Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer reported Tuesday.
"The Republican chair of the board, Monica Palmer, literally just said she would be open to certifying the vote in 'communities other than Detroit,'" Kaffer noted.
2020 Election
Oldest GOP senator tests positive for COVID-19
Yet another leading Republican has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Tuesday that he would remain in quarantine after testing positive.
Grassley, 87, is the oldest Republican senator and is only months younger than the oldest member of the body.
The Iowa Republican has served in the Senate since 1981 and chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
2020 Election
A brief history of presidents snubbing their successors – and why the founders favored civility instead
It’s beyond dispute: Donald Trump won’t go down in history as a model of civility. Examples of his bad manners abound. When he gave his first inaugural speech, the president craftily avoided any nod to his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, or to the other half of the electorate.
Then he started embarrassing foreign leaders during official trips. “Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts,” the Associated Press reported in mid-2019.