‘Insane baby’ Trump mocked after holding a press briefing — and then fleeing after just 60 seconds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a “press briefing” that consisted of him boasting about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record-high 30,000 points — and then running away without taking any questions.

The president’s truly brief press briefing utterly baffled observers, many of whom wondered why the president couldn’t have simply bragged about the stock market on his Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some reactions below.

oh my god that insane baby — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 24, 2020

I swear to fucking God Trump came into the White House press room to announce that the Dow Jones had risen above 30,000. He spoke for maybe a minute and then left without taking questions. What a clown show. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 24, 2020

Very, very odd. Just as quickly as President Trump came into the briefing room, he left without taking questions and after praising his administration’s work. He spoke briefly about the stock market gains and the COVID vaccine. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty sure that was Trump’s weird-ass version of a concession. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox is currently referring to that as a “news conference.” In that spirit, I’ll be referring to my walk from my desk to the coffee machine as “crossfit.” https://t.co/77P69Wr1xD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just made brief remarks congratulating himself on the Stockmarket passing through 30,000 on the Dow . He took no questions. He did not congratulate himself on achieving 250k deaths. Just so you know. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 24, 2020

President Trump did not respond to a reporter’s question, “Why not concede for the good of the country?” — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

YAY STONKS — Atrios (@Atrios) November 24, 2020

For the record, the Trump statement was 786 characters long. Meaning it could have been delivered in a three-tweet thread. https://t.co/MScrBzWlt5 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The gap between reality and the reality that exists in Trump’s head has never been larger. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 24, 2020

bro you spoke for 30 seconds and took credit for Wall Street’s enthusiasm for the coming Biden presidency. what in actual f, my dude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OH in the briefing room: “That was weird as shit” — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 24, 2020

That put the brief in briefing. https://t.co/jtXDlZe1Nt — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT