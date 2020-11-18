Quantcast
‘Is he even president anymore?’ Loser Trump ‘more or less abandoning his job to sulk in the White House’

2 hours ago

President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room. (White House photo by Tia Dufour.)

President Donald Trump has basically given up on doing the job that he’s hoping to hang onto through legal challenges, according to multiple reporters.

The president has been largely holed up inside the White House with no public events on his schedule and focusing on efforts to challenge his election loss to Joe Biden and punish disloyal officials.

“The administration is not talking about a coronavirus relief package at all,” Politico’s Jake Sherman told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “There needs to be money to distribute this vaccine, legislation, laws in place, a mechanism to inoculate our country from this horrible virus and this administration, I wrote this in ‘Playbook’ this morning, is he even president anymore? He’s not in public, not on Capitol Hill, not doing any of the things he needs to do even from a bare bones level.”

“I’m in the Capitol every day,” he added. “I haven’t seen a member of the administration in talks with Congress with the leadership for days, weeks, since before the election. So it’s just a stunning level of kind of just silence. It’s like when bars go up on the TV. It’s stunning. I don’t know if it’s ever going to end, and frankly, the president is pushed along by people like Lindsey Graham, who offered 15 different excuses for why Donald Trump might be president. Kevin McCarthy said yesterday we don’t know the results of the election, but allowed it’s driving towards a Joe Biden victory. He’s in a bubble, alternate reality.”

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire agreed, and he said Republicans are growing nervous that this dereliction of duty could cost their Senate majority in Georgia’s runoff elections.

“There is a concern that this utter inaction, this now two weeks of the president more or less abandoning his job to sulk in the White House, is maybe hurting them,” Lemire said, “is going to hurt their voters, depress excitement there, that are not sure this is going to animate them like so many Republicans on Capitol Hill believe.”


