‘It’s over, man. Shut up and leave’: Trump buried in derision after Pennsylvania vote freak out
Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by launching a full-scale attack on the vote totals coming out of Pennsylvania that show that he is falling well behind former Vice President Joe Biden — and thereby fail to be re-elected — and that prompted Twitter commenters to advise him that maybe it is time to stop complaining and start packing.
In a three-tweet outburst, the president insisted, “Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”
Few on Twitter had much sympathy for the president, including Twitter which put warning on his comments, as you can see below:
….This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
You don't decide if an election is legal or illegal. The Courts do, and so far they have said that you are lying about all of this.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 7, 2020
You lost, you’re fired.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 7, 2020
Time to put on the big boy pants and accept your defeat, you are making a disgrace of the office you hold. You have no integrity , you are a spoilt childish oaf. Show your actual proof of fraud or shut up https://t.co/VfLTMrjytI
— Dorothy Byrne (@Dorothy29015431) November 7, 2020
Lmao. Give it up man https://t.co/2jh0MmHqkR
— Mo (@Mo_S10) November 7, 2020
You’re really going to continue? It’s over. Keep talking though please. I’ve never seen a smaller man. https://t.co/zUJDRNAdFl
— 🤡 (@YuDntEvenKnow) November 7, 2020
You're a liar from hell!
Even the devil himself is in awe.
It's over, man.
Shut up and leave!
— Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) November 7, 2020
My 5 year old transgender son just spoke for the first time. I asked him how he felt & he said, "for the first time in my life I feel seen, I feel betrayed. You killed America betraying Trump"
Everybody in the room started clapping. I’m literally shaking. Wow
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Jebediah Grant MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LeGoat_SZN) November 7, 2020
As that third rail of breakfast Adderall kicks in…
— driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) November 7, 2020
LOLOLOLOLOL forever.
You lost but the entire squad won.
😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭#SaturdayMorning #SaturdayMotivation #saturdaythoughts#Election2020results pic.twitter.com/tUlxcgtkca
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 7, 2020
Awww the loser and sucker sounds desperate. I like presidents that win. https://t.co/10riDco7EK
— Susan (@cottageporch03) November 7, 2020
So far you have lost all the legal battles. Show us your proof! https://t.co/GHzmTIobme
— Mjesse (@MaryJesse1) November 7, 2020
The only thing that's "crude" or "vicious" about this election is you @realDonaldTrump #CountEveryVote @JoeBiden #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/i4DsV5fhxh
— Momo (@WhiteCliffs) November 7, 2020
Shut the fuck up and clear out your desk little bitch @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/wKzOwHmJn2
— ඩැනියෙල් (@Impact496) November 7, 2020
Blessed to be part of this public unraveling. #ByeDon https://t.co/n82txklQ18
— Jenny (@jenny2141) November 7, 2020
Still crying and no evidence to support his bullshit https://t.co/j3bSR4R4Kc
— Sullyweaver (@Sullyweaver1) November 7, 2020
2020 Election
‘It’s over, man. Shut up and leave’: Trump buried in derision after Pennsylvania vote freak out
Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by launching a full-scale attack on the vote totals coming out of Pennsylvania that show that he is falling well behind former Vice President Joe Biden -- and thereby fail to be re-elected -- and that prompted Twitter commenters to advise him that maybe it is time to stop complaining and start packing.
In a three-tweet outburst, the president insisted, "Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!"
2020 Election
Ex-GOP Congressman reveals how Trump made things tough for Republican candidates
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) outlined how President Donald Trump caused his own demise in Pennsylvania by turning his back on mail-in voting.
"So, Charlie, you think he would have gotten more votes had he encouraged people to mail-in votes?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think not enough people showed up on Election Day?"
"It may have hurt him," said Dent. "In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Republicans have been historically better at absentee voting than Democrats. The Republican State Committee has a very aggressive program. That's how I voted, by absentee. They sent me my application, the whole family. They're very good at it. And Donald Trump is out there badmouthing mail-in voting and I think he suppressed his vote."
2020 Election
‘BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE’: Trump has a Twitter meltdown as Pennsylvania hopes slip away
Donald Trump was up early Saturday morning manically tweeting about the on-going ballot count in Pennsylvania where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is pulling away -- ensuring the president will be defeated.
In a series of tweets, the president once again made allegations of improprieties without presenting any evidence.
According to the president, "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED."