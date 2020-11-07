Quantcast
‘It’s over, man. Shut up and leave’: Trump buried in derision after Pennsylvania vote freak out

5 mins ago

- Commentary
US President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by launching a full-scale attack on the vote totals coming out of Pennsylvania that show that he is falling well behind former Vice President Joe Biden — and thereby fail to be re-elected — and that prompted Twitter commenters to advise him that maybe it is time to stop complaining and start packing.

In a three-tweet outburst, the president insisted, “Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

Few on Twitter had much sympathy for the president, including Twitter which put warning on his comments, as you can see below:

