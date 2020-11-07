‘It’s over, man. Shut up and leave’: Trump buried in derision after Pennsylvania vote freak out

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by launching a full-scale attack on the vote totals coming out of Pennsylvania that show that he is falling well behind former Vice President Joe Biden — and thereby fail to be re-elected — and that prompted Twitter commenters to advise him that maybe it is time to stop complaining and start packing.

In a three-tweet outburst, the president insisted, “Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Few on Twitter had much sympathy for the president, including Twitter which put warning on his comments, as you can see below:

….This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You don't decide if an election is legal or illegal. The Courts do, and so far they have said that you are lying about all of this. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 7, 2020

You lost, you’re fired. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Time to put on the big boy pants and accept your defeat, you are making a disgrace of the office you hold. You have no integrity , you are a spoilt childish oaf. Show your actual proof of fraud or shut up https://t.co/VfLTMrjytI — Dorothy Byrne (@Dorothy29015431) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lmao. Give it up man https://t.co/2jh0MmHqkR — Mo (@Mo_S10) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re really going to continue? It’s over. Keep talking though please. I’ve never seen a smaller man. https://t.co/zUJDRNAdFl — 🤡 (@YuDntEvenKnow) November 7, 2020

You're a liar from hell! Even the devil himself is in awe. It's over, man. Shut up and leave! — Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My 5 year old transgender son just spoke for the first time. I asked him how he felt & he said, "for the first time in my life I feel seen, I feel betrayed. You killed America betraying Trump" Everybody in the room started clapping. I’m literally shaking. Wow — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Jebediah Grant MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LeGoat_SZN) November 7, 2020

As that third rail of breakfast Adderall kicks in… — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Awww the loser and sucker sounds desperate. I like presidents that win. https://t.co/10riDco7EK — Susan (@cottageporch03) November 7, 2020

So far you have lost all the legal battles. Show us your proof! https://t.co/GHzmTIobme — Mjesse (@MaryJesse1) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shut the fuck up and clear out your desk little bitch @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/wKzOwHmJn2 — ඩැනියෙල් (@Impact496) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Blessed to be part of this public unraveling. #ByeDon https://t.co/n82txklQ18 — Jenny (@jenny2141) November 7, 2020

Still crying and no evidence to support his bullshit https://t.co/j3bSR4R4Kc — Sullyweaver (@Sullyweaver1) November 7, 2020