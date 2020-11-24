Quantcast
Ivanka and Jared considering New Jersey or Florida because Manhattan is too inhospitable: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump via Twitter

With their reputation in tatters after serving as senior White House advisors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to move somewhere other than New York City when Donald Trump’s term ends in January.

“Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s ‘cottage’ on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate,” The New York Times reported Tuesday. “But New York now seems inhospitable and nowhere in their plans.”

Donny Deutsch explained why the two are so unwelcome in Manhattan.

“In an odd way, they will even have a harder time than Trump himself. He’s despicable but larger than life,” Deutsch said. “Those two are the hapless minions who went along.”

