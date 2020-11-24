Ivanka and Jared considering New Jersey or Florida because Manhattan is too inhospitable: report
With their reputation in tatters after serving as senior White House advisors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to move somewhere other than New York City when Donald Trump’s term ends in January.
“Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s ‘cottage’ on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate,” The New York Times reported Tuesday. “But New York now seems inhospitable and nowhere in their plans.”
Donny Deutsch explained why the two are so unwelcome in Manhattan.
“In an odd way, they will even have a harder time than Trump himself. He’s despicable but larger than life,” Deutsch said. “Those two are the hapless minions who went along.”
Note to Donald, Ivanka and Jared: Please don't return to New York City, ever.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 24, 2020
Scoop: Jared and Ivanka are spurning NYC and expanding in NJ. Their “cottage” on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club is getting a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex.
By @NYTLizhttps://t.co/57vtsE2PnV
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 24, 2020
2020 Election
Ivanka and Jared considering New Jersey or Florida because Manhattan is too inhospitable: report
With their reputation in tatters after serving as senior White House advisors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to move somewhere other than New York City when Donald Trump's term ends in January.
"Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 'cottage' on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate," The New York Times reported Tuesday. "But New York now seems inhospitable and nowhere in their plans."
2020 Election
Less than 2 in 10 Trump voters are willing to even give Biden a chance – far fewer believe he won the election: report
Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.
A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.
Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.
2020 Election
Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report
It's been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.
On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.