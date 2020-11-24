Ivanka and other advisors told Trump to ‘suck it up’ and allow the transition to proceed: report

According to a new report from NBC News, President Trump’s recent acceptance of a formal transition of power to the incoming Biden administration came after a meeting with his top advisers in the midst of growing pressure from Republicans and business leaders.

“The advisers argued that the combination of snowballing calls from Republicans in Congress to begin the transition, disastrous public appearances by attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and mounting legal setbacks were creating a public relations problem — and that Trump needed to shift course to protect his brand,’ as one ally put it,” NBC News’ Carol E. Lee, Peter Alexander and Hallie Jackson report.

During the meeting, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Trump that he should “greenlight” a transition now before the wave of Republicans calling on him to do so becomes overwhelming — so he can still maintain an image of authority rather seemingly buckling under the pressure.

“The advisers who made the case to the president also included senior advisers Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks as well as White House counsel Pat Cipollone,” NBC News reports. “Their argument was, according to the Trump ally, ‘rather than continue to take the massive PR hit from all of this, suck it up, don’t formally concede, but allow the transition to proceed.’ The goal is to ‘quell the protests’ within the GOP, the ally said.”

Read the full report over at NBC News.