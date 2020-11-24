Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka and other advisors told Trump to ‘suck it up’ and allow the transition to proceed: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. White House photo by Shealah Craighead.

According to a new report from NBC News, President Trump’s recent acceptance of a formal transition of power to the incoming Biden administration came after a meeting with his top advisers in the midst of growing pressure from Republicans and business leaders.

“The advisers argued that the combination of snowballing calls from Republicans in Congress to begin the transition, disastrous public appearances by attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and mounting legal setbacks were creating a public relations problem — and that Trump needed to shift course to protect his brand,’ as one ally put it,” NBC News’ Carol E. Lee, Peter Alexander and Hallie Jackson report.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Trump that he should “greenlight” a transition now before the wave of Republicans calling on him to do so becomes overwhelming — so he can still maintain an image of authority rather seemingly buckling under the pressure.

“The advisers who made the case to the president also included senior advisers Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks as well as White House counsel Pat Cipollone,” NBC News reports. “Their argument was, according to the Trump ally, ‘rather than continue to take the massive PR hit from all of this, suck it up, don’t formally concede, but allow the transition to proceed.’ The goal is to ‘quell the protests’ within the GOP, the ally said.”

Read the full report over at NBC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ivanka and other advisors told Trump to ‘suck it up’ and allow the transition to proceed: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

According to a new report from NBC News, President Trump's recent acceptance of a formal transition of power to the incoming Biden administration came after a meeting with his top advisers in the midst of growing pressure from Republicans and business leaders.

"The advisers argued that the combination of snowballing calls from Republicans in Congress to begin the transition, disastrous public appearances by attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and mounting legal setbacks were creating a public relations problem — and that Trump needed to shift course to protect his brand,' as one ally put it," NBC News' Carol E. Lee, Peter Alexander and Hallie Jackson report.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Wisconsin voters frustrated with GOP’s ‘ridiculous’ push to throw out votes: ‘I don’t understand what Republicans are thinking’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Voters in Dane County, Wisconsin are confused by President Donald Trump and Republicans' efforts to toss legal ballots out in an effort to overturn the results of the election.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, voters have shared details about their voting experience for the 2020 general election along with their reactions to the post-election legal battle.

On Monday, election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties — where recounts are currently underway — were expected to block the Trump campaign's efforts to throw out a "broad categories of ballots." Although the effort could end up in court, voters are displeased with the ordeal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump revealed a startling fact about the modern conservative psyche

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Many Never Trump conservatives were hoping that if President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, the GOP would reject Trumpism and return to a more traditional conservatism. Trump lost, and President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes in addition to defeating Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote. But author Richard North Patterson, in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark this week, laments that despite Biden's victory, Trumpism will continue to plague the GOP for the foreseeable future.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE