Ivanka Trump ripped to shreds for congratulating her dad on COVID-19 vaccine

Published

4 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Ivanka Trump - CBS screenshot

Ivanka Trump patted herself on the back after a second promising vaccine candidate emerged, and she was drowned in mockery and scorn.

Moderna announced that its vaccine candidate was 94.5 percent effective, and could be safely stored for up to 30 days at normal refrigeration temperatures, and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and White House adviser claimed some of the credit.

“The Moderna/ NIH vaccine is the 2nd candidate in a week to show strong efficacy in Phase 3 trials!” she tweeted. “Congratulations Moderna, @realDonaldTrump, the #OperationWarpSpeed team and all that made this historic breakthrough possible — it will help bring an end to this terrible pandemic!”

She followed up a few minutes later with another self-congratulation.

“BREAKING: The 2nd effective Covid-19 vaccine in a week!” Trump tweeted. “This historic breakthrough has been delivered at unprecedented Warp Speed by Moderna, President
@realDonaldTrump, @NIH and #OperationWarpSpeed. Promise Kept!”

Other Twitter users blasted her.

