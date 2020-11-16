Ivanka Trump ripped to shreds for congratulating her dad on COVID-19 vaccine

Ivanka Trump patted herself on the back after a second promising vaccine candidate emerged, and she was drowned in mockery and scorn.

Moderna announced that its vaccine candidate was 94.5 percent effective, and could be safely stored for up to 30 days at normal refrigeration temperatures, and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and White House adviser claimed some of the credit.

“The Moderna/ NIH vaccine is the 2nd candidate in a week to show strong efficacy in Phase 3 trials!” she tweeted. “Congratulations Moderna, @realDonaldTrump, the #OperationWarpSpeed team and all that made this historic breakthrough possible — it will help bring an end to this terrible pandemic!”

She followed up a few minutes later with another self-congratulation.

“BREAKING: The 2nd effective Covid-19 vaccine in a week!” Trump tweeted. “This historic breakthrough has been delivered at unprecedented Warp Speed by Moderna, President

@realDonaldTrump, @NIH and #OperationWarpSpeed. Promise Kept!”

Other Twitter users blasted her.

This couldn’t have less to do with you. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) November 16, 2020

Congratulate the scientists. You dad did nothing but pressure them for his own political purposes. Like always, he takes credit for the accomplishments of others. — Racer #44 (@lucypines) November 16, 2020

Be happy like when the Pfizer vaccine came out with their efficacy rate and your brother and dad shit on it because of the timing. Noted. — it’s over (@KrittyB419) November 16, 2020

Congrats, even a broken clock is right twice a day. Your time to grift is almost up. — Erik Vidor (@ErikVidor) November 16, 2020

This had as much to do with your flaccid fascist failure of a father as you had to do with those shoe designs you stole. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 16, 2020

So he knew in January that we needed a vaccine? And yet he ran around calling it a hoax and the flu? He still won’t wear a mask and discourages Americans from following public health mandates? He held super spreader events all around the nation? He intends to kill us? — Chris Lee (@Chris_Lee_Cal) November 16, 2020

January 13th??? Really?? But he didn’t even know about the virus until the 28th Hmmm… 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Sue DeKeyser 🇨🇦🌊🌈😷 (@SueDeKeyser) November 16, 2020

This is great news. Now get the @JoeBiden administration in the room TODAY so that a seamless delivery plan will be executed. — Rick Bannister (@rbanny) November 16, 2020

Donald Trump has politicized the vaccine so much people don’t trust the safety of the vaccine. Trump has politicized the FDA and USA citizens don’t know if they can be trusted to have the best interest of USA citizens at heart instead of being bought. — Silver Eagle (@SandDollar04) November 16, 2020

Great news… get packing #grifters — tails of brave ulysses (@ulysseswolfgar) November 16, 2020

Great news if true, but don’t gaslight about “operation warp speed” when another company (Pfizer) – who did not take the money – is ahead of this one. — Meet The FLoC’er (@Floc_er) November 16, 2020

Does your dad have a roll out plan for the vaccine? Or is he just watching tv, yelling about victimhood, and taking credit for things that happened in spite of his horrific response to this pandemic? — Hannah Wanebo (@hannahwanebo) November 16, 2020

Fact check ? When did ye start caring about facts ? — Ross Wynne (@RossWynne16) November 16, 2020

We will “just be happy” when your father concedes and leaves. Help him “find something new.” — Mary Linacre (@MaryLinacre) November 16, 2020

Maybe we’d be more impressed if Daddy had attended a single Covid task force meeting in the last 5 months. #WorstPresidentInHistory — Jennifer M. (@jyangelo) November 16, 2020

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump? For what? Spreading the virus nationwide? Infecting the White House? — Coco Brown (@CocoBrownDawg) November 16, 2020

When is the virus leaving the White House? — 🌻😷🐞Andrew Brennan🐞😷🌻 (@AndrewSB49) November 16, 2020

Fact Check: People are more excited for next January than last January. https://t.co/PI04KvW949 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) November 16, 2020