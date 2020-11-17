Ivanka Trump’s former best friend reveals a shocking example of her anti-Muslim bigotry

Ivanka Trump shares her father’s bigotry against Muslims, according to her former best friend.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and White House adviser cultivates an image apart from her father’s retrograde views and casual hatred, but journalist Lysandra Ohrstrom wrote for Vanity Fair that she began to see another side of her close friend after taking her first reporting job in Beirut.

“While Ivanka was laying the foundation for her conquest of Manhattan, I was experiencing a new reality in Lebanon as it was rocked by a string of political assassinations and bombings and a decimating war with Israel,” Ohrstrom wrote. “The gulf between us became increasingly apparent.”

“During my first two-year stint in Beirut, Ivanka regularly emailed me messages like, ‘When are you getting your ass back to NYC? You’re going to be replaced,'” she added. “I remember her being the only person I knew who didn’t ask me what the war was like.”

Ivanka Trump had begun dating Jared Kushner, whose family was Orthodox Jewish, by the time Ohrstrom returned to New York, and she said they started to grow apart over politics.

“My pro-Palestinian stance began to chafe,” Ohrstrom wrote. “Since 2007, I’ve worn a necklace with my name written in Arabic, and Ivanka grew increasingly irritated by it. Sometimes, she would randomly say, ‘I hate that thing.'”

“Then one night in the middle of dinner, she glanced at the necklace and said, ‘How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, terrorist,'” she added.