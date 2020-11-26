Jake Tapper has a hard truth for Trump after Thanksgiving outburst inside the White House

CNN anchor Jake Tapper threw shade at Donald Trump on Thanksgiving after the president had a meltdown at a reporter while answering questions for the first time since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump brought up why has refused to concede to Biden during a teleconference address to U.S. troops in the Middle East. The president said he was mentally unable to concede.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t say that at all,” Trump said.

Trump was pressed on his refusal to concede by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.

“Don’t talk to me that way,” Trump replied.

“You’re just a lightweight, don’t talk to me that way,” the lame-duck president demanded.

“I’m the president of the United States, don’t ever talk to the president that way,” Trump insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s Tapper praised Mason as an “excellent journalist” and added a brutal reminder that Trump lost.

“Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021,” Tapper noted.

The excellent journalist @jeffmason1 is on the other end of this spectacle. Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021. https://t.co/OJoGCvzUrG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 27, 2020