Jake Tapper has a hard truth for Trump after Thanksgiving outburst inside the White House
CNN anchor Jake Tapper threw shade at Donald Trump on Thanksgiving after the president had a meltdown at a reporter while answering questions for the first time since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
Trump brought up why has refused to concede to Biden during a teleconference address to U.S. troops in the Middle East. The president said he was mentally unable to concede.
“I can’t say that at all,” Trump said.
Trump was pressed on his refusal to concede by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.
“Don’t talk to me that way,” Trump replied.
“You’re just a lightweight, don’t talk to me that way,” the lame-duck president demanded.
“I’m the president of the United States, don’t ever talk to the president that way,” Trump insisted.
CNN’s Tapper praised Mason as an “excellent journalist” and added a brutal reminder that Trump lost.
“Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021,” Tapper noted.
The excellent journalist @jeffmason1 is on the other end of this spectacle.
Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021. https://t.co/OJoGCvzUrG
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 27, 2020
‘Scary’: Stephen King frightened by Trump ‘living in a fantasy world’ — while he has the nuclear codes
President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving spread conspiracy theories about the election while saying he is mentally unable of conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.
"I can't say that at all," Trump said.
His conspiracy theories about the election alarmed campaign law expert and UC Irvine Prof. Rick Hasen.
"Let’s not be blasé about the President lying to the American people, falsely claiming hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes being cast per state. This is horrible and despicable. He’s proved none of this," Hasen wrote. "Horrifying."
Trump claims he is mentally unable to concede: ‘I can’t say that at all’
President Donald Trump answered questions from the media on Thanksgiving for the first time since he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
After returning to the White House from a day of golfing, Trump delayed a teleconference with troops in Bahrain and Kuwait for two hours while he tweeted -- it was not until after 1 a.m. local time for the troops that the event began.
The president said he would travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in January runoff elections.
Trump gets his last, best chance to spoil everyone’s Thanksgiving dinner
Just when you thought a deflated Donald Trump might just leave us all alone on his final Thanksgiving sullying the White House, one of his very favorite opportunities to enflame America’s divisions came along and he couldn’t help himself.
NFL Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions both took a knee today during the National Anthem before their game on national TV. So, after a period of four hours of not tweeting anything, the Agitator in Chief assumed the position with this statement of “No Thanks”-giving:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1331988084636987392?s=20