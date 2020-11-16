Jerry Falwell Jr. and Wife Becki Falwell ranked Liberty University students they wanted to sleep with: report
Jerry Falwell Jr., recently resigned president of Liberty University, had allegedly ranked students with his wife, Becki Falwell, that they’d see on campus and ranked the one whom they most wanted to have sex with.The scandal broke when a former student of the university told Politico that “[Becki] and Jerry would eye people down on campus. She didn’t go into specifics, but said, ‘Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like ‘Would you rather?’ with people on campus.’ I’ll never forget that.”The student was in a band with Trey Falwell, their son, at the time, and was 22 years old.Becki repor…
Latest Headlines
State asks judge to reconsider allowing audio and video coverage of officers’ trial in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors in the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd have asked the presiding judge to reconsider his order allowing their upcoming trial to be recorded and livestreamed.In a two page motion filed Monday, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to revisit his Nov. 4 order allowing audio and video coverage of trial scheduled for March. The state objected to such coverage in July, but did not provide an explanation as to why.Citing immense global interest in the case, li... (more…)
2020 Election
Bob Woodward warns of Trump attacking Iran: ‘Presidents can start wars on their own’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday explained how Donald Trump could start a war with Iran before his term ends in January.
Woodward was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC on Monday, who noted a new report by The New York Times.
"President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday," the newspaper reported.