Jim Comey issues statement to DOJ officials after a big resignation in protest: ‘Please hang in there until January 20’
Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday urged his former Department of Justice colleagues to remain in their positions until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office.
Comey’s comments came after the head of the election crimes division resigned in protest.
“Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified,” The New York Times reported Monday. “Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.”
“DOJ folks: please hang in there until January 20,” Comey urged.
DOJ folks: please hang in there until January 20. Never forget that (as Supreme Ct. once said) you are “the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all.”
— James Comey (@Comey) November 10, 2020
White House instructs senior officials to block any cooperation with Biden’s transition team: Washington Post
As President Donald Trump refuses to concede that he lost the presidential election, his administration issued new orders on Monday, the first weekday since all of the networks called the race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday.
"The Trump White House on Monday instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action," The Washington Post reported Monday. "Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition."
2020 sets record as busiest Atlantic hurricane season in history as ‘Theta’ is named
Scientists have long warned that climate change would increase the number and intensity of hurricanes and on Monday 2020 became the busiest hurricane season in recorded history as "Theta" was named.
"The season had already featured 28 named storms, including a dozen that have made landfall in the United States. In addition to newly-minted Theta, meteorologists are tracking yet another system in the Caribbean that could be named in the days ahead," The Washington Post reported Monday.
‘Barr keeps getting lower’: AG blasted by legal experts for having DOJ chase Trump’s conspiracy theories
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday announced that the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump's unfounded accusations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Neither Trump nor his campaign have shown any evidence of fraud that could alter the outcome of the election, which was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
But the Barr memo caused Richard Pilger to resign from running the DOJ department in charge of investigating election fraud.