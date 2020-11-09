Jim Comey issues statement to DOJ officials after a big resignation in protest: ‘Please hang in there until January 20’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday urged his former Department of Justice colleagues to remain in their positions until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office.

Comey’s comments came after the head of the election crimes division resigned in protest.

“Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified,” The New York Times reported Monday. “Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.”

“DOJ folks: please hang in there until January 20,” Comey urged.