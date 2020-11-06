Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have moved ahead of President Donald J. Trump, according to an early Friday morning call by CNN, by 917 votes.

Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.

Native son Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia. Prior to that, John F. Kennedy won the Peach State.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by more than five percentage points.

In Arizona and Nevada, Biden was holding on to slim leads. If Biden wins both those states he would win the presidency.

But the biggest piece of the puzzle is Pennsylvania, where Trump’s early lead is again steadily draining away.

The Democratic hopeful currently is projected to have 253 of the 538 electoral college votes divvied up between the country’s 50 states. He has 264 with the inclusion of Arizona, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor but other major organizations have not.

If Biden takes Pennsylvania, he would grab 20 more electoral college votes, thereby instantly topping the necessary 270 for overall victory. The latest results show Trump’s lead in the state had shrunk to under 18,000 votes, with most ballots yet to be counted coming from Democratic stronghold Philadelphia.

(with additional reporting from AFP)