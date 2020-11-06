Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia
The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have moved ahead of President Donald J. Trump, according to an early Friday morning call by CNN, by 917 votes.
Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.
Native son Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia. Prior to that, John F. Kennedy won the Peach State.
In 2016, Trump carried the state by more than five percentage points.
In Arizona and Nevada, Biden was holding on to slim leads. If Biden wins both those states he would win the presidency.
But the biggest piece of the puzzle is Pennsylvania, where Trump’s early lead is again steadily draining away.
The Democratic hopeful currently is projected to have 253 of the 538 electoral college votes divvied up between the country’s 50 states. He has 264 with the inclusion of Arizona, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor but other major organizations have not.
If Biden takes Pennsylvania, he would grab 20 more electoral college votes, thereby instantly topping the necessary 270 for overall victory. The latest results show Trump’s lead in the state had shrunk to under 18,000 votes, with most ballots yet to be counted coming from Democratic stronghold Philadelphia.
(with additional reporting from AFP)
2020 Election
President Donald Trump erupts as Joe Biden closes in on presidency
President Donald Trump erupted in a tirade of unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the US election as vote counting across battleground states early Friday showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory.
"They are trying to steal the election," an increasingly isolated Trump said in an extraordinary appearance at the White House on Thursday, two days after polls closed.
Providing no evidence and taking no questions afterward from reporters, Trump spent nearly 17 minutes making the kind of incendiary statements about the country's democratic process that have never been heard before from a US president.
2020 Election
Trump calls for Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia during early morning tweetstorm
The leader of the free world took to Twitter after 2 a.m. on Friday to call for the United States Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia.
Alleging that his poll watchers could not monitor the counting, Trump called for all votes counted to be thrown out.
Currently, Joe Biden leads Trump 526,557 votes to 121,753.
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!
2020 Election
Armed QAnon supporter drove from Virginia to attack Philly vote counting: reports
Police increased their presence at the Philadelphia Convention Center after receiving a tip about a terrorism attack.
"Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night," WPVI-TV reports. "Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia."