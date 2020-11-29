Quantcast
Joe Biden twists his ankle while playing with his dog

Joe Biden with Major the dog (Photo via Delaware Humane Association)

President-elect Joe Biden slipped while playing with his German Shepherd Major on Saturday, the transition team report said. He said that out of an abundance of caution, he’s meeting with an orthopedist Sunday afternoon to make sure nothing is broken.

Biden’s transparency about his health issues serves as a huge contrast to President Donald Trump, who was seemingly taken to Walter Reed in Nov. 2019. Trump’s team claimed he was getting ahead of his annual physical, but somehow Mike Pence was put “on standby” during the visit, the New York Times reported.

Major is about to become the first-ever rescue dog to live in the White House. Major was also a “foster fail,” which is when people volunteer to foster pets and ultimately end up adopting them. He was with the Biden family for several months in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, and the family couldn’t give him up.

The Biden family has also decided to get a cat to add to their growing family of animals. There was no statement available from the transition team from Major on the incident or the impending cat adoption.

Biden is extremely active, doing cardio and weight lifting to keep the pounds away despite his profound ice cream addiction.


