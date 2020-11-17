‘Just disgraceful’: Rudy Giuliani ripped in court for living in a ‘fantasy world’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had a tough day on Tuesday in his quest to have President Donald Trump remain in office despite losing the 2020 presidential race.

Giuliani was in federal court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and during a break in the hearing learned the Trump campaign had lost their lawsuit at the Keystone State’s Supreme Court.

“Mark Aronchick, a lawyer for the Allegheny County Board of Elections, is furious with Giuliani. He says he’s living in a ‘fantasy world’ and his allegations about election officials being in a ‘mafia’ are ‘disgraceful,'” LA Times correspondent Chris Megerian reported Tuesday.

