Justice Dept takes no action against prosecutors who cut plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Americans ought to be enraged’

A Justice Department probe found no evidence of wrongdoing by prosecutors who oversaw a controversial plea agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, but did concede they exercised “poor judgment” in the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated conduct by federal government lawyers in the 2008 case, which allowed the politically connected financier to serve just 13 months in jail but permitted him to leave almost every day through a work release program, reported NBC News.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ – it is a disgusting failure,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). “Americans ought to be enraged.”

Epstein had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls at his West Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s, and he pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to state charges involving a single victim.

He was charged last year with child trafficking after a Miami Herald series of reports on the controversial plea deal renewed interest in his case and revealed new details about the alleged abuse.

The 66-year-old Epstein apparently committed suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial.