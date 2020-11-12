Quantcast
Justice Dept takes no action against prosecutors who cut plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Americans ought to be enraged’

A Justice Department probe found no evidence of wrongdoing by prosecutors who oversaw a controversial plea agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, but did concede they exercised “poor judgment” in the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated conduct by federal government lawyers in the 2008 case, which allowed the politically connected financier to serve just 13 months in jail but permitted him to leave almost every day through a work release program, reported NBC News.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ – it is a disgusting failure,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). “Americans ought to be enraged.”

Epstein had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls at his West Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s, and he pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to state charges involving a single victim.

He was charged last year with child trafficking after a Miami Herald series of reports on the controversial plea deal renewed interest in his case and revealed new details about the alleged abuse.

The 66-year-old Epstein apparently committed suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial.


2020 Election

Coup in progress or a circus? Americans struggle to figure out Trump’s unprecedented and bumbling assault on the election

Is President Donald Trump's unprecedented assault on the US election results a coup in progress -- or mere political show?

In this golden age of conspiracy theories, few can agree.

Ostensibly, Trump is exercising his right to complain that the count showing Democrat Joe Biden with a solid if close win was wrong. "Rigged Election!" he tweeted in his latest broadside Thursday.

But the president is not making much sense.

Plenty of US elections have been as close as his November 3 loss -- or closer -- and no incumbent ever alleged that his victory was stolen or refused to concede. US elections just don't have those kinds of problems.

Breaking Banner

Trump attorney goes down in flames after demanding Biden ‘prove’ he won: ‘Learn to count’

One of President Donald Trump's senior legal advisers demanded that Joe Biden "prove" he won the election, and she was subjected to mockery and disdain.

Jenna Ellis, who's been advising the president's campaign on legal matters, tweeted out a suggestion that Biden was uncertain whether the election had been legitimately decided, as Trump's attorneys file various lawsuits challenging the legality of the vote counts.

"If Joe Biden is really confident he won legally and legitimately," Ellis tweeted, "why is he so afraid of proving it?"

If Joe Biden is really confident he won legally and legitimately, why is he so afraid of proving it?

2020 Election

‘Dejected’ Trump has been ‘dismayed’ watching foreign leaders rush to congratulate Biden: report

President Donald Trump has still not accepted his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, and is defiantly tweeting out all-caps conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

CNN reports, however, that the president has been "dejected" behind the scenes as he has watched cable news coverage of Biden's win and the praise that he's been receiving from across the globe.

