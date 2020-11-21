Karen Pence to hold ‘Christmas Craft’ gathering for Congressional spouses despite CDC social distancing advisory: report

Second lady Karen Pence sent out an invitation Saturday to Congressional Club Members for what she’s calling an “afternoon Christmas Craft at the Vice President’s Residence.” According to the invitation, which is now online thanks to reporting by Politico, the event is to take place on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Guests are expected to don themselves in “holiday attire,” according to the invitation, but there is no mention of mask-wearing or social distancing. An image on the invite from last year features mostly women in Christmas frock huddled together for a group photo.

The Congressional Club was incorporated by Congress in 1908 fostering friendships among the nation’s leaders and their spouses and serves as a museum and destination for social occasions, according to their website.

Vice President Mike Pence, Karen’s husband, is the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which stipulates that indoor social gatherings should be limited or eliminated through the upcoming holiday season.