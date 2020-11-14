Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany busted after boasting ‘More than one MILLION marchers’ showed up in DC for the MAGA rally

Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters without mask a day before testing positive for COVID-19 (CNN/screen grab)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was raked over the coals on Saturday afternoon after claiming on Twitter that “more than one million” Donald Trump supports showed up in the streets of Washington, DC, to support the president who lost to Vice President Joe Biden.

McEnany, who once declared she would never lie to the American public, wrote, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point that her numbers were not reality-based as you can see below:

