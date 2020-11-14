Kayleigh McEnany busted after boasting ‘More than one MILLION marchers’ showed up in DC for the MAGA rally

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was raked over the coals on Saturday afternoon after claiming on Twitter that “more than one million” Donald Trump supports showed up in the streets of Washington, DC, to support the president who lost to Vice President Joe Biden.

McEnany, who once declared she would never lie to the American public, wrote, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point that her numbers were not reality-based as you can see below:

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

why bother? — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 14, 2020

There are about a couple hundred people out here at the “Million MAGA March” pic.twitter.com/UAuXepgqqr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

Woman's March – all of DC, not just BLM plaza. pic.twitter.com/IPJZfEf1TO — OKKO 2.0 (@OmaraKelly) November 14, 2020

An aerial shot of the “Million MAGA March,” via @shomaristone pic.twitter.com/0NUlk3V9il — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

It started with a @PressSec lying about crowd size and that’s how it will end. Also, did I hallucinate a press sec who never held a press conference? — melania’s divorce lawyer (@KaraLA) November 14, 2020

If Kayleigh's calculations are correct, the last Marlins game I saw had a paid attendance of 20 million https://t.co/uPwgMMGtr2 pic.twitter.com/3cdQ2xgKo6 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 14, 2020

Amazing! She lies about crowd size! — Tompostable (@tompostable) November 14, 2020

Trumpian Mathematics. Multiply Trump rallies x100. Divide Opponent ralies by 100. — lambdarecursive (@lambdarecursive) November 14, 2020

There are literally a few hundred people, and he's headed to his country club — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 14, 2020

Keyleigh – they EXPECTED more than a million people to show up. In reality, it was only 1-2 thousand, less than 0.2% of expected attendance — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 14, 2020

Math is hard, isn't it Kayleigh? 2,500 is not more than a MILLION. Even in all caps! — End The TRUMP Nightmare #Biden2020 (@2020Alanshearer) November 14, 2020

Not a million and Trump lost. — Wes Walser (@WalserWes) November 14, 2020

As in the largest inaugural crowd in history? pic.twitter.com/k6iPLrRpVc — Jumpin’ Jack Flash (trifecta) (@523mrw) November 14, 2020

We know math isn’t you peoples thing, evidence the election. But anyone can see there were more people celebrating Biden’s win than this. — Stephanie MacLean (@Dizzybutterflyy) November 14, 2020

That's… not a million. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) November 14, 2020

This is nothing to brag about Kayleigh, say bye bye. pic.twitter.com/qWkkoDsBXY — Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeNY) November 14, 2020