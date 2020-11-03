Kayleigh McEnany predicts ‘landslide’ win: ‘The Black vote came to President Trump’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday predicted a “landslide” for President Donald Trump.
As voters went to the polls on Election Day, McEnany appeared on Fox News in her role as a Trump campaign adviser.
Fox News host Sandra Smith pointed out to McEnany that Trump has sought to undermine the counting of votes after election day in Pennsylvania. Experts have said that it could take up to three days to determine a winner in the commonwealth.
“There are three days left for those [mail-in] ballots to be tallied,” Smith said.
McEnany disagreed with current Pennsylvania law.
“Ballots should only be counted as they arrive on election day,” the press secretary opined. “And what the court did in Pennsylvania is say, ‘No, no, no, we can count ballots that arrive up to three days after election day.’ That’s not how it works.”
“But that’s nothing new,” Smith interrupted.
“We believe the court is wrong,” McEnany said.
But she predicted that President Donald Trump’s campaign would not need to take the election fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We don’t think it will come to that because I’m predicting now, we win Nevada, we win Minnesota, I do believe President Trump has a landslide and this talk of litigation is nothing,” McEnany opined.
According to McEnany, Trump’s 306 electoral vote win over Hillary Clinton was also a “landslide” — even though the president lost the popular vote in that race.
“That is indicative of what’s going to happen,” she remarked. “A Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan victory, ending in Nevada won. And I’m telling you now, the story of this election is this: The Latino vote came to President Trump, the Black vote came to President Trump in numbers that we have not seen.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany predicts ‘landslide’ win: ‘The Black vote came to President Trump’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday predicted a "landslide" for President Donald Trump.
As voters went to the polls on Election Day, McEnany appeared on Fox News in her role as a Trump campaign adviser.
Fox News host Sandra Smith pointed out to McEnany that Trump has sought to undermine the counting of votes after election day in Pennsylvania. Experts have said that it could take up to three days to determine a winner in the commonwealth.
"There are three days left for those [mail-in] ballots to be tallied," Smith said.
McEnany disagreed with current Pennsylvania law.
2020 Election
Trump children face uncertain future with possible election loss: ‘Will things go back to normal? Will I go to the Hamptons?’
President Donald Trump's children are banking on a re-election win to position themselves as future power brokers.
An election loss would tarnish the family's "winning" brand, possibly expose them to prosecution and forever exile them from polite society in New York, while a win would solidify their standing among American elites and set the children up for political runs of their own, reported Politico.
“It will be a rush to cement their future and be back at the center of power,” said author Kate Andersen Brower, who's written four books on presidents and their families. “Once you get a taste of it, it’s hard to leave.”
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. claims generations will be hurt by a COVID-19 lockdown — but they already have been
President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., spoke to Fox Business as east coast polls were opening, claiming that if the country were to lockdown again it would destroy the lives of Americans for generations.
Hyperbole is frequent among the Trump family, but even his claim ignores the realities of what has happened under the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports this fall, the PPP program was successful as a temporary fix for a country thrust into chaos. In absence of lasting help, however, thousands of small businesses are closing their doors for good.