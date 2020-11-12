Kelly Loeffler goes on the attack against Rev. Warnock — after using him for a photo-op
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is already attacking Reverend Raphael Warnock for being “the most radical candidate in America.” She has gone off on a series of hyperbolic rants calling him anti-Semitic and linking him to racist attacks on other Black pastors.
But Rev. Warnock hasn’t been a problem for Loeffler until this election. After being appointed to Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) seat after his retirement, Loeffler begged to sit with Rev. Warnock at his church.
Y’all sure you wanna go down this path, @KLoeffler pic.twitter.com/UBhjmt1Xmu
— Illegal Georgia Voter 💙🍑✊🏾 (@sillyauntie) November 12, 2020
In the above photo of the 2020 celebration of Dr. Marth Luther King, Jr., Loeffler can be seen sitting directly behind Rev. Warnock as he preached. Loeffler has attacked Black Lives Matter saying they were behind the violence across the country, which the FBI has said was mostly attributed to opportunists and lone actors.
Republicans have tried to tie an activist to BLM who indicated she was a Marxist, but the BLM Global Network has consistently said that the person conservatives keep interviewing has no affiliation with them or the organization. Still, Loeffler continues to use the woman as a reason to attack Black activists who are simply asking to “matter.”
The senator appears happy to support Rev. Warnock and people of color, but only when they stay out of her way.
Rev. Warnock, understandably, cites his faith as his inspiration behind his U.S. Senate race.
“I’ve been trying to point us toward the highest ideals in our humanity and in the covenant we have with one another as American people — that all of us deserve an opportunity to create a prosperous life for us and our families,” he told NBC News in a post-election interview.
It says something about our politics when the loser gets more attention than the winner. It’s been nine days since Election Day. It’s been five since learning Joe Biden won. For all that time, most of our focus has been on whether Donald Trump will concede instead of what election results mean to the future of the United States. Something none of us has had time to talk about while wondering if the president were mounting a coup was this plain fact: Trump won the white vote, and lost.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board