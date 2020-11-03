Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will slip from his 2016 Electoral College totals
In an interview Tuesday night, former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she believed Donald Trump would hold on to win, but he wouldn’t match his 2016 e Electoral College total.
According to a report from Politico, Conway was asked about the president’s prospects of being re-elected and told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that she was cautiously optimistic.
“If we can protect the 2016 map and even sacrifice a state here or there — we don’t want to — we still feel like we can get over 270 tonight,” she explained.
Conway’s comments came as early returns showed Biden showing surprising strength in North Carolina and Ohio — two states the president needs if he hopes to remain in office.
Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Florida lead proves Black Lives Matter is ‘unappealing’ to ‘non-white voters’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday blamed Black Lives Matter after President Donald Trump pulled ahead of Joe Biden in Florida.
As the votes continued to be counted on election night, Carlson blasted pollsters and celebrated Trump's support from the Hispanic community.
"If you live in the world I live in, you know, the media world, the political world, not many people believed the president had any chance whatsoever," Carlson said. "This was going to be a blue wave. This was going to be an early night. And again, we don't know the outcome."
"You have to ask yourself, why is that?" he continued. "Why is the demonstrated reality so different from what purportedly smart people said it was going to be? I don't know the answer to that."
DeJoy delivers stunning response after failing to meet judge’s contempt deadline on hundreds of thousands of ballots
A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.
If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.
DeJoy has just said he was "unable" to meet the judge's order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.
Protesters plan to take to the streets if Trump claims false victory
As polls close on an acrimonious presidential election marred by fears of voter suppression and disenfranchisement, Americans across the country are preparing to take to the streets in protest to ensure that votes are counted.
This article first appeared in Salon.