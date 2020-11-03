Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will slip from his 2016 Electoral College totals

In an interview Tuesday night, former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she believed Donald Trump would hold on to win, but he wouldn’t match his 2016 e Electoral College total.

According to a report from Politico, Conway was asked about the president’s prospects of being re-elected and told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that she was cautiously optimistic.

“If we can protect the 2016 map and even sacrifice a state here or there — we don’t want to — we still feel like we can get over 270 tonight,” she explained.

Conway’s comments came as early returns showed Biden showing surprising strength in North Carolina and Ohio — two states the president needs if he hopes to remain in office.

