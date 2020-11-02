Kirk Cameron: Public health and social justice are a ‘disguised’ communist Halloween plot

Evangelical Christian actor Kirk Cameron on Monday asserted that social justice and public health are both part of a communist plot to undermine America.

Cameron made the comments on Fox News after he was asked to provide his analysis of the 2020 election.

“I can tell you that as I travel the country and teach in churches, I’m seeing a couple things that are just astounding,” the actor explained. “The enthusiasm level for people going out and rallying for a presidential election is unbelievable. Ninety-six mile car train, 30,000 vehicles, 58,000 people in Pennsylvania. Regardless of the side of the aisle you’re on, this enthusiasm level is unprecedented.”

“Secondly of all, I see people of faith waking up to the scary idea that socialism and communism are knocking on our doors this Halloween season,” he added. “And they’re disguised in the costumes of public health and social justice.”

Cameron complained that one governor had “deemed going to church nonessential.”

“It’s been an incredible time to fight back and grab our essential liberties,” he remarked.

