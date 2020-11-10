Quantcast
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom blames protesters and cops after teen guns down two protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse blamed everyone but her teenage son for his killing of two protesters this summer in Wisconsin.

The 17-year-old Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide charges for the Aug. 25 shootings, and his mother Wendy Rittenhouse laid blame on the protesters and law enforcement, reported the Chicago Tribune.

“No one should have been there,” she said. “The protesters should not have been there, also. My son shouldn’t have been there either.”

The teenager traveled about a half hour from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, where protests broke out over the police shooting of 29-year-old man Jacob Blake, and Rittenhouse joined militia groups and other counter-protesters to protect local businesses from property damage.

“The police should have helped the businesses out instead of having a 17-year-old kid helping him,” Wendy Rittenouse said. “The police should have been involved with these people that lost their businesses. They should have stepped up. I’m not mad at the police. I’m not. They have a hard enough job as it is.”

Wendy Rittenhouse said she had no idea her son had joined the clash across state lines, and refused to say whether she knew the teen owned a rifle, but said she sees nothing wrong with teenagers having access to powerful firearms.

“I’m 100 percent right to bear arms,” she said. “You have to respect the gun, and I told my son, ‘You have to respect the gun,’ and everything like that.”

A friend, 19-year-old Dominick Black, has been charged with illegally buying an AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse in May.


