Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal experts ridicule Trump’s election challenges: ‘They all seem to have no merit whatsoever’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room. (White House photo by Tia Dufour.)

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight his apparent election loss to Joe Biden, but legal experts say he doesn’t have a chance.

The president’s campaign has filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania challenging some of the ballots and the vote-counting process, but suits in Georgia and Michigan were already rejected because they lacked enough evidence to persuade a court, reported The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They all seem to have no merit whatsoever,” said Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky. “I think the goal is to sow discord and distrust and undermine the people and the integrity of the election. I think giving them additional airtime just plays into that theory.”

Trump has demanded an end to vote counting as Biden builds up leads with mail-in ballots, which the president had driven his supporters away from during the campaign, and now his campaign is filing a flurry of lawsuits to block them.

“It could be reflex,” said Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. “On most people, if you hit their patellar tendon with a small rubber mallet, you get a knee jerk. With Trump, it’s possible that if you hit his patellar tendon with a small rubber mallet, you get a lawsuit.”

So far, the challenges have met little success, although some of Trump’s supporters have called the results into question.

“It could be a misguided sense that this sort of litigation will cast enough doubt on the election process that it somehow ends up in a declaration by the courts that undoes the will of the people (in the event that the count doesn’t go his way),” Levitt said. “I think there are a lot of missing steps between filing a lawsuit and that final declaration.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump taunted by Philly mayor: Put on ‘your big boy pants’ and admit you lost

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

During a press conference explaining his state's vote counting process, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney was asked by a reporter about President Trump's recent comments where he claimed that voter fraud is behind his dwindling election numbers.

"I think what the President needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on,"Kenney said. "He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, Just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and, frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country."

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s what happens if Trump tries to sue his way to election victory

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

A hearing on Wednesday in an election case captured in miniature the challenge for the Trump campaign as it gears up for what could become an all-out legal assault on presidential election results in key swing states: It’s easy enough to file a lawsuit claiming improprieties — in this case, that Pennsylvania had violated the law by allowing voters whose mail-in ballots were defective to correct them — but a lot harder to provide evidence of wrongdoing or a convincing legal argument. “I don’t understand how the integrity of the election was affected,” said U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage, something he repeated several times during the hearing. (However the judge rules, the case is unlikely to have a significant effect; only 93 ballots are at issue, a county election official said.)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Historian: Conservatism needs a hard pruning of Trumpism

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

The first cut is always the hardest. In May, my wife convinced me to “hard prune” our grape vines. Stretching across a backyard pergola, our dense concord grape vines provided respite on muggy summer evenings. From afar, the sumptuous greenery provided a green oasis of cool comfort. On closer inspection, the frowzy, unkempt creeping plant was riddled with weak shoots, diseased leaves, and deadwood. Despite its sickness, the vine had so encased the entire area it had effectively choked-out any would be competitors. The recommended remedy for the overrun, unhealthy vine called for a hard, heavy prune down to its root. Worried that such extreme measures would kill the vine, I resisted. Hours of spousal cajoling finally convinced me to shear, snip, and slice it to seeming annihilation. Standing ankle deep in grape vine carcass, I hoped the hard prune would catalyze rejuvenation and renewal. Summer sun and time would give me that answer. In the meantime, I discovered a metaphor.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE