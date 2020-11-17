Legal experts slam Republicans’ ‘insane’ refusal to certify Detroit ballots: ‘This is lawlessness’
On Tuesday, Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers stunned legal observers by refusing to certify the results in Detroit — a majority-Black city that provided hundreds of thousands of votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The move is intended to force the GOP-controlled Michigan legislature to appoint their own electors who could back Trump in defiance of the popular vote — although several more things would have to happen for that to theoretically be possible.
Legal experts were quick to condemn the move — and to suggest that it won’t go far.
“The Republican canvassers have no authority to do this,” tweeted Sam Bagenstos, a civil rights attorney who ran for the Michigan Supreme Court in 2018. “They have a duty to certify the results. Now the State Board of Canvassers will have to do their duty for them.”
“Insane,” wrote University of Kentucky law professor Josh Douglas. “There’s literally no evidence of election fraud or other problems with the count. The State Board will have to fulfill their duty.”
CBS election law expert David Becker agreed. “Particularly unsupportable given that this election in Wayne County was the best-run in history, thanks to the partnership between the county and the state, with far fewer problems than 2016, when Trump campaign raised no issues,” he wrote.
Chris Geidner, the director of strategy for the Justice Collaborative, had a blunter perspective: “Trump lost, soundly, but he and his allies want to just steal the election — by ignoring the votes of the election. This is lawlessness. Republicans need to address this, now, or admit that theirs is an irreparably rotted party.”
Trump fires cybersecurity official who debunked the GOP lies about election fraud
On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he is firing Chris Krebs, the Director of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was behind the government statement last week that the election was the most secure in history and "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."
In his tweets, Trump said that he explicitly is firing him over the statement, saying that he does not believe this to be true — and baselessly claiming that the election was in fact riddled with fraud.
US Senate blocks Trump’s controversial Fed candidate
The US Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial pick from joining the Federal Reserve board, at least for now.
Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing Judy Shelton, a strident critic of the central bank who has faced an unprecedented public wave of resistance from dozens of well-known economists and Nobel laureates.
Vice President-elect and Senator Kamala Harris returned to Washington to cast the tie-breaking vote, interrupting planning for President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
However, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also voted no making the final tally 50-47, likely a strategic move which leaves the door open for him to call for another vote.