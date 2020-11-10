Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Let’s all stop lying’: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says it’s time to stop ‘lying about everything that matters’

Published

4 mins ago

on

The host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News said it was time to stop lying on Monday, hours after the network had to cut away from a string of lies by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“How do we fix it and bring the country together?” Carlson asked, rhetorically.

“How do we make in America you want to live in? The only answer, the only solution is honesty. Let’s all stop lying,” he urged. “Lying about everything that matters, every day of our lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what we’re doing now, have you noticed? How many times did you lie today because you had to?” Carlson asked.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lame-duck Trump administration seeks to demolish Obamacare as COVID-19 pandemic widens

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lame-duck administration makes a last try in the US Supreme Court Tuesday to demolish the "Obamacare" health program, which could cancel the health insurance of millions in the middle of a pandemic.

The high court will hear arguments in the long-brewing case over the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, under which then-president Barack Obama's government sought to extend health insurance to people who could not afford it.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has tried to undermine the ACA, first eroding one key provision through legislation, and then seeking to cancel it altogether, backing a lawsuit by Texas and several other Republican-led states.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President’s son-in-law quit his government job — and Turkey sees its currency surge in value

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Turkey's lira surged to its biggest gain in two years Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powerful son-in-law quit as finance minister following the abrupt appointment of a new central bank chief.

Economists read the twin departures of Berat Albayrak -- the husband of Erdogan's elder daughter Esra -- and the central bank's Murat Uysal over the weekend as a signal that Turkey was admitting past policy errors and preparing to raise interest rates.

The Turkish currency has shed nearly a third of its value against the dollar this year and became the world's worst performer last month.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jim Comey issues statement to DOJ officials after a big resignation in protest: ‘Please hang in there until January 20’

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday urged his former Department of Justice colleagues to remain in their positions until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office.

Comey's comments came after the head of the election crimes division resigned in protest.

“Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified,” The New York Times reported Monday. “Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE