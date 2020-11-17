‘Liar!’ Giuliani angrily denies report he tried to shake down Trump for $20K a day for legal work
Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is angrily denying claims that he tried to shake down President Donald Trump for as much as $20,000 a day for his legal services.
Multiple sources are telling the New York Times that Giuliani “asked the president’s campaign to pay him $20,000 a day for his legal work,” which set off a rebellion among Trump aides who refused to pay him that astronomical sum.
Giuliani tells the Times that he never asked for that much money and called out whoever told the publication that he did as “a liar, a complete liar!”
When asked by the Times what compensation he’s getting for his work, Giuliani claimed that “the arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end.”
The Times notes that giving Giuliani $20,000 a day for his work on overturning the 2020 presidential election would be a major overpayment, as so far his efforts have resulted in a string of humiliating legal losses for the campaign.
“There is little to no prospect of any of the remaining legal cases being overseen by Mr. Giuliani altering the outcome in any of the states where Mr. Trump is still fighting in court, much less of overturning President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Electoral College and popular vote victory,” the Times writes. “Some Trump allies fear that Mr. Giuliani is encouraging the president to continue a spurious legal fight because he sees financial advantage for himself in it.”
