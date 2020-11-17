Lindsey Graham admits trying to meddle with Nevada and Arizona vote counts in addition to Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday admitted that he also tried to meddle with vote-counting operations in Nevada and Arizona, in addition to his previously uncovered efforts to meddle in Georgia.
According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Graham “told a group of reporters in the capitol that he’s also spoken to Secretaries of State in Nevada and Arizona” because he’s “a senator who is worried about election integrity.”
However, shortly after Graham made this claim, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs denied that she had spoken with Graham about the election at all.
A fire storm erupted on Monday night when Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham pressured him to toss out legally cast ballots from certain counties in Georgia that just happened to vote for President-elect Joe Biden.
Even though Graham insists that his calls to officials were perfectly normal, critics have questioned why the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling other states’ election officials to discuss vote counting procedures.
2020 Election
Fabricated ballots, dead voters and other phantom fears from Trump supporters in Georgia
By 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, the windowless, cavernous hall six flights below street level at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta was bustling. Hundreds of county government employees wearing face masks were seated in pairs at 170 tables with pens, forms and bottles of hand sanitizer. They had come to manually count every vote for president in Fulton County, the epicenter of Joe Biden’s still unofficial 14,000-vote victory over President Trump.
Their task was sorting and counting more than half-a-million paper ballots cast in Georgia’s most populous county. As observers from political parties, campaigns and voting rights groups roved, watched and sometimes leered, the assembled librarians, social workers and other civil servants proceeded.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham admits trying to meddle with Nevada and Arizona vote counts in addition to Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday admitted that he also tried to meddle with vote-counting operations in Nevada and Arizona, in addition to his previously uncovered efforts to meddle in Georgia.
According to Politico's Jake Sherman, Graham "told a group of reporters in the capitol that he’s also spoken to Secretaries of State in Nevada and Arizona" because he's "a senator who is worried about election integrity."
However, shortly after Graham made this claim, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs denied that she had spoken with Graham about the election at all.
2020 Election
Trump has given up being president and is fighting ‘like hell to keep the stink of losing off of him’: CNN analyst
In a column for CNN, political analyst Chris Cillizza noted that Donald Trump has all but given up on even pretending to be the president and has only one goal in mind before exiting the political stage: changing the perception that he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden.
As the CNN analyst notes, since it became apparent that Biden has an insurmountable lead in the Electoral College, he has spent his days, playing golf, tweeting, making controversial military proposals that could have disastrous consequences and firing people. And, while that might sound like the last four years of his administration, Cillizza points out that previously the president tried to seem like ...a president.