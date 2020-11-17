Lindsey Graham admits trying to meddle with Nevada and Arizona vote counts in addition to Georgia

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday admitted that he also tried to meddle with vote-counting operations in Nevada and Arizona, in addition to his previously uncovered efforts to meddle in Georgia.

According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Graham “told a group of reporters in the capitol that he’s also spoken to Secretaries of State in Nevada and Arizona” because he’s “a senator who is worried about election integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, shortly after Graham made this claim, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs denied that she had spoken with Graham about the election at all.

A fire storm erupted on Monday night when Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham pressured him to toss out legally cast ballots from certain counties in Georgia that just happened to vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

Even though Graham insists that his calls to officials were perfectly normal, critics have questioned why the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling other states’ election officials to discuss vote counting procedures.