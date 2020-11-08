‘Looking like a loser’: Michael Cohen says Trump will flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and never come back

President Donald J. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen spoke on MSNBC about why he thinks the outgoing president will never concede — and might even make a run for Mar-a-Lago.

Cohen said he was “relieved” in President Donald J. Trump’s defeat, “not just for myself, but for the entire country and really for the world, the king of conspiracy theories, captain chaos, he is doing that right now. He is creating a conspiracy theory on the election results on the ballots… Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost. To him, it is like calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can call him. He will fight this not just until January when he is now required to leave and go wherever he has to go, but he will do things post leaving that will make things very difficult for the Biden administration.”

Cohen said Trump will start his “own media company” because they have been talking about doing so since 2015. “You have to remember that this election was never supposed to be about Donald Trump winning. It was supposed to be the greatest infomercial in the history of politics. But he won.”

When pressed if Trump could understand the difference between losing the election and being a sore loser, Cohen said, “No, no chance in the world. You have the wrong guy for that. I would not be shocked if there is no concession speech at all. My theory is that at Christmas time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will stay there through the inauguration. I would not be shocked if he will not show up to the inauguration either. He cannot let the camera look at him and basically pull down the curtain and see the wizard standing beside. He is just a loser and it is killing him and he, right now, what is going on in the White House is nothing but finger-pointing. ‘More people voted for me by five million, how is it possible?’ He needs to come up with a conspiracy. The whole birtherism that gave rise to Donald Trump. He is the king of conspiracy. The crazy thing is that people are listening and I can’t understand why.”

