Marco Rubio torn to pieces for whining about media only reporting on ‘bad’ COVID pandemic news

More than 2,000 Americans died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and hospitalizations resulting from the disease surged to a record high of 88,000.

Despite this grim news, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) complained on Wednesday that the news media is only covering the negative aspects of a pandemic that so far has killed 260,000 Americans in just nine months.

“On Covid, media emphasized bad news even when we had positive developments and did more Trump/hydroxychloroquine stories than all vaccine stories combined,” he wrote. “Part of a broader pattern of characterizing everything as bad news Republicans are to be blamed for.”

As many of Rubio’s followers quickly pointed out, the reason the media covered hydroxychloroquine so much was that President Donald Trump himself falsely pushed it as a “game-changing” treatment when most reputable studies of the drug showed it was not effective.

Check out some reactions to Rubio below.

BS. Let’s be honest the Hydroxy stories were carried because because Trump kept them there. And the GOP Senate just decided to keep it there so excuse me. The vaccines as data has become available has been covered extensively. You forgot about the testing and PPE failures — Cindy L Arnevik (@cabbageridge) November 25, 2020

You think the upswing in deaths and infections is “good news” ?

You think thousands lining up for food is “good news”?

You think a sitting President undermining democracy is “good news”? — ✨☮💙 Kim Ruxton 💙☮✨ (@KimRuxton) November 25, 2020

Edit.. 1 MILLION doses .. I was thinking of the $500 Million in TAX BREAKS he gave Florida corporations during a pandemic while failing to fix the broken unemployment system leaving Floridians without safety net Sorry, So much to keep straight in this state .. pic.twitter.com/6k8dZHvVG1 — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) November 25, 2020

…works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’” – Matthew 7:21-23 — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) November 25, 2020

People are out of work and hungry. Your “fine people” won’t pass legislation to get them assistance. Why don’t you get off of Twitter and work on that? — Mama_C2 (@mama_c2) November 25, 2020

And of course, he can’t throw his own network under the bus for touting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID! — Terry Daniel (@voiceoversbytd) November 25, 2020

People died and Trump and the republicans (still) don’t follow what the CDC recommends. Don’t blame the media. Truth sucks — It’s about Country 🇺🇸not party (@tannarue1) November 25, 2020

It doesn’t help your case when Trump was touting Covid-19 as a Democrat hoax and didn’t encourage wearing masks until over a hundred thousand had died.

The day is coming when facts and science will be America’s strength, and conspiracies and lies will be laughed at. — Essential Worker 🌊🇺🇲💙🍑✊💚 (@Essentialworker) November 25, 2020

Marco Rubio is the poster child for bad news. Republicans have allowed Trump and Governors like DeSantis to let COVID run wild and now we are all paying the price. Marco, you’ll be forever known as Trump’s Florida Mistress. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) November 25, 2020

Yes, Marco. You’re the victim. Not the 200,000+ dead due to inaction.

Not the thousands waiting in line for food banks.

Not the millions out of work.

Not all those about to be evicted. YOU. YOU’RE THE REAL VICTIM HERE! — I’dReallyRatherNot (@IdReallyRather1) November 25, 2020