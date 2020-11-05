Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that “the law must be followed” in the ballot count and that “the truth will prevail.”

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This comment did not sit well with Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who attacked her for prematurely “eulogizing” the president.

While some of us are fighting for President Trump… Nikki Haley is eulogizing him. Sad! https://t.co/vuaHk4pha2 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 5, 2020

Trump is on track to lose states representing a majority of electoral votes as the final mail-in ballots are counted.