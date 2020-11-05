Quantcast
Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that “the law must be followed” in the ballot count and that “the truth will prevail.”

This comment did not sit well with Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who attacked her for prematurely “eulogizing” the president.

Trump is on track to lose states representing a majority of electoral votes as the final mail-in ballots are counted.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway hilariously cornered — on Fox News

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway struggled to explain her position during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

Conway complained that Joe Biden's campaign manager had declared the former vice president would be the next president of the United States.

"That should not be said because we are still counting votes," Conway argued.

As Fox News personality Martha MacCallum noted, Trump himself declared victory on election night.

CONWAY: Biden's campaign manager called him 'the next POTUS.' He shouldn't be doing that while we're still counting votes

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fed’s Powell: More stimulus needed to help US economy

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be "essential" to support the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

But with America's knife-edge election yet to be called, as state officials continue to tally ballots, the potential for a split government in Washington makes it less likely Congress will end months of gridlock and quickly approve another giant spending package to help workers and businesses.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears well-positioned to unseat President Donald Trump, but Republicans could retain control of the Senate -- although the final outcome may not be known for weeks, until after at least one run-off election in Georgia.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign reveals their legal strategy: ‘Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through’

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

On Fox Business Thursday, Trump campaign legal adviser Harmeet Dhillon revealed the plan for getting the president re-elected: Try to get the Supreme Court to intervene in the election.

Trump campaign legal adviser: "We're waiting for the United States Supreme Court - of which the President has nominated three justices - to step in and do something. And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through" pic.twitter.com/Z4bfBqsks5

— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
