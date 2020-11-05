Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count
On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that “the law must be followed” in the ballot count and that “the truth will prevail.”
We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020
This comment did not sit well with Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who attacked her for prematurely “eulogizing” the president.
While some of us are fighting for President Trump…
Nikki Haley is eulogizing him.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 5, 2020
Trump is on track to lose states representing a majority of electoral votes as the final mail-in ballots are counted.
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway hilariously cornered — on Fox News
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway struggled to explain her position during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.
Conway complained that Joe Biden's campaign manager had declared the former vice president would be the next president of the United States.
"That should not be said because we are still counting votes," Conway argued.
As Fox News personality Martha MacCallum noted, Trump himself declared victory on election night.
CONWAY: Biden's campaign manager called him 'the next POTUS.' He shouldn't be doing that while we're still counting votes
Fed’s Powell: More stimulus needed to help US economy
The trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be "essential" to support the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.
But with America's knife-edge election yet to be called, as state officials continue to tally ballots, the potential for a split government in Washington makes it less likely Congress will end months of gridlock and quickly approve another giant spending package to help workers and businesses.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears well-positioned to unseat President Donald Trump, but Republicans could retain control of the Senate -- although the final outcome may not be known for weeks, until after at least one run-off election in Georgia.
Trump campaign reveals their legal strategy: ‘Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through’
On Fox Business Thursday, Trump campaign legal adviser Harmeet Dhillon revealed the plan for getting the president re-elected: Try to get the Supreme Court to intervene in the election.
Trump campaign legal adviser: "We're waiting for the United States Supreme Court - of which the President has nominated three justices - to step in and do something. And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through" pic.twitter.com/Z4bfBqsks5
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 5, 2020