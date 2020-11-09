Mitch McConnell rushing to confirm more Trump judges after Biden’s election win

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election, and he’s calling the Senate back into session to confirm more judges nominated by President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican hasn’t commented on the election since Friday, a day before the race was called for Biden, but he’ll resume his efforts to fill judicial vacancies with conservative nominees.

Mitch McConnell still has not acknowledged Joe Biden won the presidency but he’s bringing back the Senate today to vote on more Trump judges. GOP has packed the courts enough. Nation can’t afford any more Trump judges. https://t.co/unQKwe1jiv — Leslie Vote The Courts (@LeslieProll) November 9, 2020

The Senate will return to work Monday to vote on Trump nominee James Ray Knepp II for a judicial vacancy for the Northern District of Ohio, as the president enters his lame-duck period.

McConnell has vowed to confirm U.S. circuit and district court nominees until the 116th Congress is required to adjourn Jan. 3.