Melania Trump brutally reminded of her profane complaints about Christmas after unveiling this year’s decorations
Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations, and she was reminded over and over of her recently revealed complaints about holiday festivities.
Former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released recordings of the first lady complaining about decorating the White House for Christmas, and social media users were quick to point out those previously reported remarks after she tweeted out photos of this year’s celebration.
“America the Beautiful” #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/2kCBET7EcL
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
The reminders were swift and plentiful.
I thought you said “fuck Christmas “?
— SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) November 30, 2020
Lol you hated every second of this
— Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 30, 2020
We all know you don’t care! Can’t fake it with these pictures
— Jenn (@jennS012) November 30, 2020
Christmas is typically thought of as a time for family but every Christmas we are treated with photos of Melania Trump, walking alone beside her choice of WH Christmas decorations
Interesting
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 30, 2020
Oh look at all the Christmas fucking stuff. 🙄
— Grump Zoro (@GummBozo) November 30, 2020
I thought you hated Christmas? Hmmmm.
— J Mac (@HfxJMac) November 30, 2020
I thought you hated Christmas?
— Addison Lavelle (@alavelle07) November 30, 2020
— Tony (@tony15202) November 30, 2020
Grifter. Common grifter. Common. #begone
— Roseann Cannon (@roseann_cannon) November 30, 2020
I thought it was fucking christmas? Your words not mine.
— M (@RealtorSullivan) November 30, 2020
Cheap and fake….and so are the decorations.
— Evelyn Ortmann (@EOrtmann13) November 30, 2020
Put the Rose Garden back the way it was…..then I’ll be impressed.
— The Commander 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ChocaholicBrit) November 30, 2020
We know how much you enjoy Christmas decorations! https://t.co/WBtNQi2mgE
— Meidas_Jayne 🎶😍☘️👠😎🎶😷 🆘 🇺🇸🏡 💻📚🍸 (@smilingoutloud2) November 30, 2020
You know she (and her horrible decorations) will be out in 52 days. Actually, not soon enough.
— Helen D (@HelenMDriscoll1) November 30, 2020