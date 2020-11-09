Quantcast
Connect with us

Michigan court tells Trump legal team they screwed up another complaint: ‘Your submission is defective’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s legal team is stuck again as it appears their court filings in Michigan were unsuccessful.

A letter from the Michigan Court of Appeals explained “This office has received your papers in the above captioned matter. I regret to inform you that your submission is defective because it was not accompanied by the following:”

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing required a copy of the judgment appealed, a copy of the lower court docket entries, a copy of the transcript or evidence that the transcript has been ordered and five copies of a brief.

Trump has 21 days to correct the errors if they intend to move the case forward.

The news came on the heels of a CNN interview with Trump supporters who anticipate that the election will make it to the Supreme Court to decide the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this will get to the Supreme Court. I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure,” said 57-year-old Trump supporter Christine Stellabotte.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

IRS erases Roger Stone’s $1 million tax lien after Trump commutes prison sentence

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has withdrawn a lien on Roger Stone for over $1 million after President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, commuted his 3-year prison sentence.

Detroit News court reporter Robert Snell on Monday revealed documents which showed the IRS had erased a lien that was placed on Stone after he failed to pay $1,035,319.95 in income taxes dating back to 2007.

Scoop: President Trump's friend Roger Stone catches another break. Three months after the president commuted Stone's prison sentence, the IRS erased a $1,000,000+ lien for unpaid federal income taxes https://t.co/b7Sr2PJLZi#foundthiswhilelookingforsomethingelse

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News host caught in hot mic moment reacting to claim Biden isn’t the president

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reportedly still furious with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3. He's not going to be happy with another Fox News host aghast by a Trump supporter's claim that the election isn't official yet.

"Whoever is decided to be the president, remember just because CNN says -- or even Fox News says somebody's president doesn't make 'em president," said the Trump advocate and lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Cause for alarm’: Retired general unloads on Trump for destabilizing the United States by ousting Esper

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Monday, military analyst and retired general Barry McCaffrey commented on the recent announcement from President Trump that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

According to McCaffrey, Trump's decision "makes no logical sense whatsoever," adding that "we ought to apprehensive about what's going on."

When asked what he's most worried about from now until Biden's inauguration, McCaffrey said his main concern is national security.

"The Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreans, the Russians and others are watching what's going on ... and people could try to take advantage of it."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE