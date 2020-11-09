Michigan court tells Trump legal team they screwed up another complaint: ‘Your submission is defective’

President Donald Trump’s legal team is stuck again as it appears their court filings in Michigan were unsuccessful.

A letter from the Michigan Court of Appeals explained “This office has received your papers in the above captioned matter. I regret to inform you that your submission is defective because it was not accompanied by the following:”

The filing required a copy of the judgment appealed, a copy of the lower court docket entries, a copy of the transcript or evidence that the transcript has been ordered and five copies of a brief.

Trump has 21 days to correct the errors if they intend to move the case forward.

And so, the Trump week in court begins….🙃 pic.twitter.com/Aa0ubPUaFW — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 9, 2020

The news came on the heels of a CNN interview with Trump supporters who anticipate that the election will make it to the Supreme Court to decide the election.

“I think this will get to the Supreme Court. I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure,” said 57-year-old Trump supporter Christine Stellabotte.