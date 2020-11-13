Quantcast
Michigan judge shreds Trump legal challenge: GOP ‘interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Annoyed judge (Shutterstock)

A Michigan judge rejected a request from President Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop the certification of election results in Wayne County.

Judge Timothy Kenny denied the request, saying that Detroit officials “offered a more accurate and persuasive explanation of activity” inside the TCF Center where votes were being counted, reported The Detroit News.

“No formal challenges were filed,” Kenny wrote in his opinion. “However, sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit. Plaintiff’s interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”

The judge was not persuaded by affidavits given by GOP poll challengers, some of whom admitted they had not attended an Oct. 29 walk-through session before the election and “did not have a full understanding” of the process.

“It is clear also that they did not operate through the leadership of their challenger party, because the issues they bring forward were by and large discussed and resolved with the leadership of their challenger party,” said longtime elections director Chris Thomas in an affidavit.


