Michigan judge shreds Trump legal challenge: GOP ‘interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible’

A Michigan judge rejected a request from President Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop the certification of election results in Wayne County.
Judge Timothy Kenny denied the request, saying that Detroit officials “offered a more accurate and persuasive explanation of activity” inside the TCF Center where votes were being counted, reported The Detroit News.
“No formal challenges were filed,” Kenny wrote in his opinion. “However, sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit. Plaintiff’s interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”
The judge was not persuaded by affidavits given by GOP poll challengers, some of whom admitted they had not attended an Oct. 29 walk-through session before the election and “did not have a full understanding” of the process.
“It is clear also that they did not operate through the leadership of their challenger party, because the issues they bring forward were by and large discussed and resolved with the leadership of their challenger party,” said longtime elections director Chris Thomas in an affidavit.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.