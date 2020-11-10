Mike Pence’s post-election vacation raises eyebrows as COVID ravages staff: ‘Sounds more like quarantine’

Vice President Mike Pence is headed on vacation after the election, as coronavirus rages in the West Wing.

At least four members of Pence’s staff, including his chief of staff Marc Short, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, and President Donald Trump’s own chief staffer Mark Meadows and several others tested positive this week, along with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and campaign adviser David Bossie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice president and his wife Karen Pence have repeatedly tested negative as outbreaks have erupted in the White House in recent weeks, according to administration officials.

The couple left for vacation Tuesday to Sanibel Island, Florida, where they have traveled for 30 years, as the Trump campaign challenges an election loss in several states to Joe Biden.

The destination may be familiar to the Pences, but the timing raised some eyebrows as the nation continues to be gripped by the pandemic the vice president is supposed to be overseeing from the White House.

Mike Pence is going on “vacation”. To the island of Quarantína, maybe? — Thomas Nero (@Shizkid) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going on vacation” doesn’t really convey the urgency of widespread voter fraud that this administration is claiming. You’d think that’d be a all hands on deck situation. Instead Pence is going on official vacation and Trump is just golfing on the clock. — Oak Tree (@AsimovVasily) November 10, 2020

Pence told Trump he could not Participate in Undermining Democracy, Pence is “on vacation” — kevin russell (@kevinrns) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This that PTO before you….I know this move Pence https://t.co/2Gkm5PqLVp — Tee Crouch (@TeeCrouch) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m sorry, when wasn’t Mike Pence on vacation? — Service with a smirk 😷 (@craving_filled) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hmmm. I believe Pence is going on vacation as much as I believe they *meant* to book Total Landscaping. — Mo Pitz (@muppitz) November 10, 2020

I heard Mike Pence is going on vacation? Not sure if true and too lazy to look it up right now- but if true- He has had multiple staff members test positive for covid so it sounds more like a quarantine vacation to me. — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me guess. Mike Pence is going on “vacation” until January. pic.twitter.com/QZIY2KGuhK — Political Nerd (@GrumpyGamer_73) November 10, 2020

240,000 ppl dead and counting 130,000 new cases alone yesterday 10.2million cases so far and Pence decides to have a vacation when he is being evicted in 2 months anyway seems legit 🤦‍♀️ Only a heartless bastard could rest and vacation at a time like this Burn in hell 🔥💀 #Pence — Coco (@ChanelleMGale) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

All while Trump is off golfing or tweeting while watching TV and Pence, the Coronavirus Task Force head is heading for vacation — Rob B (@eleven24) November 10, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the Coronavirus task force, heading off on vacation as hospitalizations reach record highs around the country. pic.twitter.com/RO1lf7mjRh — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) November 10, 2020

*Idly wondering if Pence has booked a room at the Four Seasons for his vacation.* — Alex Weatherall (@A_Weatherall) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence has been on vacation since February when he was named the leader of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force. — Webster (@anjrew12) November 10, 2020

Pence is using his PTO before he leaves his job lmaoooo… it’s not like he’s the leader of the pandemic task force… at this point all I can do is laugh and hope for the best https://t.co/NgedmOhnVS — simply oh (@simply_oohh) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, I agree w/everyone else: “fly boy” caught COVID & is in hiding – er, quarantine, conveniently redefined to “on vacation.” Trump/Pence brought division, disease, and death; Biden/Harris will bring unity, healing, integrity. pic.twitter.com/seFcvmlr9s — Grey Hawk (@GreyHawk121) November 10, 2020

Unbelievable. @VP @Mike_Pence was at the White House super spreader event on Election Day. He should be in quarantine, NOT exposing Secret Service, flight staff, admin personnel and others. He should not be traveling for ANY reason. How irresponsible and dangerous. https://t.co/fDFGMPQYMM — Caldwell B. Cladwell (@MisterCladwell) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT