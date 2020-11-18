Missouri health care worker tells shocking tales of COVID-positive people ‘lying’ about quarantine while shopping at Walmart

A health care worker in Missouri is breaking her silence on what she’s experienced behind-the-scenes during the coronavirus pandemic now responsible for 250,000 lives in the United States.

“We hired 10 contact tracers to track the spread, starting in August, but the real problem we keep running into is community cooperation. We call everyone that’s had a positive test and say, ‘Hey, this is your local health department. We’re trying to interrupt disease transmission, and we’d love your help.’ It’s nothing new,” Amber Elliott, health director in St. Francois County, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. “We do the same thing for measles, mumps, and tick-borne diseases, and I’d say 99 percent of the time before COVID, people were receptive. They wanted to stop an outbreak, but now it’s all politicized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott added, “Every time you get on the phone, you’re hoping you don’t get cussed at. Probably half of the people we call are skeptical or combative. They refuse to talk. They deny their own positive test results. They hang up. They say they’re going to hire a lawyer. They give you fake people they’ve spent time with and fake numbers. They lie and tell you they’re quarantining alone at home, but then in the background you can hear the beeping of a scanner at Walmart.”

Elliott observed, “I’ve stayed up a lot of nights trying to understand where this whole disconnect comes from. I love living in this county. I know in my heart these are good people, but it’s like we’re living on different planets. I have people in my own family who believe COVID is a conspiracy and our doctors are getting paid off. I’ve done press conferences and dozens of Facebook Live videos to talk about the real science. Even with all the other failures happening, that’s the one thing we should be celebrating: better treatments, nurses and doctors on the front lines, promising news about vaccines. But the more I talk about the facts, the more it seems to put a target on my back.”

The statistics are “scary bad,” Elliott shared. “I go off of facts and evidence-based science, and right now, all the data in Missouri is scary bad. We only have about 70,000 people in St. Francois County, but we’ve had more than 900 new cases in the last few weeks. Our positivity rate is 25 percent and rising. The hospital is already at capacity.”