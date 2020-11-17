Quantcast
Missouri Republicans postpone vote on protecting COVID-spreading businesses after the virus sweeps through their ranks

1 min ago

State of Missouri picture of Gov. Mike Parson.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri Republicans are postponing a vote on legislation blocking people from suing businesses that spread COVID-19 — because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the state capitol.

“Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced on Twitter Monday that ‘due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff,’ the upper chamber would postpone the special legislative session until after Thanksgiving,” reported Jack Suntrup and Kurt Erickson. “Officials didn’t respond to questions about the extent of the outbreak. Rowden’s announcement followed a Senate GOP retreat last week at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson.”

“The special session, called by Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, originally focused on redirecting as much as $1.3 billion in federal stimulus funds,” said the report. “But last week, the governor expanded the scope to include legislation exempting businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits.”

Parson, a Trump ally who has publicly opposed statewide mask mandates, attracted national news in September after contracting the virus himself.


