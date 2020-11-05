Mitch McConnell already challenging Joe Biden’s authority to govern

Joe Biden hasn’t even won the presidential election, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is already challenging his authority to govern.

The GOP appears likely to hold onto their Senate majority, although President Donald Trump may lose the White House, and McConnell is signaling that he plans to interfere with Biden’s ability to staff his cabinet, reported Axios.

“A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no ‘radical progressives’ or ones who are controversial with conservatives,” the website reported. “The Biden agenda would be severely restricted by GOP control, the source added.”

That could force Biden to stay away from Stacey Abrams, Susan Rice and Sally Yates, according to sources who suggested centrist Lael Brainard for Treasury or Tony Blinken for State — both of whom served with the former vice president in the Obama administration.

McConnell’s posture could force Biden to reject progressive favorites Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, although Biden has already signaled reluctance in naming any Democratic senators to join his cabinet to avoid uncertainty in filling their seats.