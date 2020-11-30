Money laundering lawsuit advances against former Trump associate Felix Sater

A judge advanced a lawsuit accusing one of President Donald Trump’s former associates of laundering stolen overseas money through Trump Organization properties.

Felix Sater, a businessman with Russian mob ties, is accused of being the ringleader of the operation to launder millions of dollars stolen from Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank using properties owned by the president’s family business, reported Law & Crime.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed two of the six counts in the complaint, but allowed two counts to advance in a lawsuit that accuses Sater, his associate Daniel Ridloff and the son of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s mayor of laundering the money in five schemes in the U.S., including through Trump SoHo.

The ruling does not mention the president or his properties, but the lawsuit claims Sater arranged meetings between Trump and Ilyas Khrapunov, the son of Almaty’s mayor, to discuss possible investments.