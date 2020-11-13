Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts GOP’s ‘shameless’ hypocrisy: ‘They’re all losers — sore losers’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans and conservative media figures for their “shameless” double standard in accepting President Donald Trump’s increasingly obvious election loss.

The “Morning Joe” host rolled a supercut video of various Fox News broadcasters calling on Hillary Clinton to concede, which she did the day after the 2016 election, and now backing Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really, seriously, you have to wonder how they can do that,” Scarborough said, laughing. “That’s four years ago. Republicans whining, calling Democrats sore losers, calling Hillary Clinton a sore loser.”

Scarborough pointed out that Biden won Pennsylvania and Michigan by larger margins than Trump did four years ago, while also flipping Arizona and Georgia by wide margins, but the president and his conservative apologists are indulging in fantasies about fraud.

“They’re shameless, of course, they’re shameless,” he said. “You can look at the clips and see what they said then and see what they’re saying now and they’re attacking — they were attacking Hillary Clinton then for conceding the day after the election. Here we are what a week and half past the election. They all know he’s lost, and they’re all losers, sore losers. We have a lot of people in the 2000 recount carrying around signs that said ‘Sore Loserman.’ Well, if the sign fits, Republicans should wear it.”

That stubborn refusal to accept Trump’s loss is harmful to democracy, Scarborough said.

“The antidemocratic example that a lot of Republicans are setting, running around lying, spreading conspiracy theories, trying to undermine, if you can believe this, trying to undermine America’s confidence in the voting system,” he said. “Well, actually in American democracy, despite the fact that the Department of Homeland Security said it was the cleanest election, the safest election, the most secure election ever run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every Republican in the United States Senate knows that Donald Trump lost,” he added. “Joe Biden won, and they’re just playing games with your national security. I don’t know if you call that un-American, but I do know this. They would be calling Democrats un-American if they weren’t letting a Republican have access to daily intel briefings. By the way, do Republicans really think you’ll never be president again, never think you’ll be in the White House again, because if you believe you’re going to be in the White House again you need to tell Donald Trump to stop setting this horrific precedent. We have learned in Washington what goes around comes around, so Republicans need to wake up.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The president is humiliated’ and doesn’t want to be seen in public: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday said that President Donald Trump has not spoken in public for the past eight days because he's simply too embarrassed about his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.

While talking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Harwood explained why the president has completely disappeared from the public eye even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has been setting records for infections and hospitalizations over the last week.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump trade adviser falsely claims the president ‘clearly’ won the election and ‘there will be a second term’

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers seems to be having difficulty with basic arithmetic.

During an interview on Fox Business Friday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the White House believed Trump had won the election and that it didn't need to do anything to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period.

"We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro told Fox Business, per CNN's John Harwood. "Clearly the president won this election."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats worry Trump administration is burying documents showing COVID failures, internal corruption: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly suspicious that the administration of Donald Trump is delaying turning over transition information to staffers working for President-elect Joe Biden not so much out of fury that Trump lost but because they may be trying to bury information that could lead to investigations into the previous administration's failures.

Even more concerning is the belief that valuable evidence of failures to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- that could be used to avoid repeating mistakes -- is also being destroyed in an attempt to sabotage the new Biden administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE