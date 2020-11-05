Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe has bad news for Trump’s election lawyers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said few Republicans seem likely to sign on to President Donald Trump’s legal challenges.

The Trump campaign wants to stop the vote counts in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while demanding that Arizona keep counting — which elections officials are already doing.

“There’s a legal incoherence,” Scarborough said. “You saw it, there are no Republicans taking these challenges seriously. Mitch McConnell, as well as other senators, they have stepped forward. Yeah, [Gov.] Larry Hogan in Maryland, they have stepped forward. You had Rick Sanatorium on CNN, Chris Christie on ABC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of the president’s steadfast supporters resoundingly pushing back, for good reason, because they understand the consequences of undermining the rule of law,” the “Morning Joe” host continued. “The president does not understand the consequences of undermining the rule of law and he’s made that perfectly clear over the past four, five years — some would say over the course of his entire adult life.”

“But, in this case, the fact that he’s having such a scattershot approach, where he’s demanding the stopping of counting in states where he’s ahead are — in the case of Michigan, falling behind further by the hour — and then demanding the counts of votes of states where he’s behind, that has legal consequences,” Scarborough added. “When federal judges see that sort is of scattershot approach, that sort of intellectually incoherent legal argument, then that does have legal consequences for those challenges. That’s why I don’t think anybody that I have spoken with in the legal community sees any merit to any of these claims. So we are a far stretch from the legal challenges of 2000. Right now, there don’t appear to be any that are going to be significant.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘STOP THE COUNT!’ Trump demands halt to vote counting has his hopes of winning slide away

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded that election officials stop counting votes as new tallies show the president's hopes of winning the 2020 election slipping away.

"STOP THE COUNT!" the president wrote at a time when newly released voting data shows the president's tentative leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania slowly vanishing.

STOP THE COUNT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘You’re a sore loser’: Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani face off with British reporter

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

A correspondent for Britain's Channel 4 television this week confronted Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani over the Trump campaign's attempt derail the democratic process in several battleground states.

Correspondent Lindsey Hilsum caught up with the two men after the Trump campaign filed lawsuits to contest ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Hilsum asked Eric Trump why the campaign had refused to "wait until all the votes have been counted."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Florida poll worker details the physical and verbal abuse he experienced from Trump ‘cult members’ on Election Day

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Whatever the ultimate outcome of the 2020 presidential race — as of Thursday morning, November 5, the vote-counting continues in Pennsylvania, Georgia and a few other states — President Donald Trump can say with certainty that he won Florida's 29 electoral votes. What Trump won't say is that at Florida polling places, the behavior of some of his supporters was atrocious. And attorney/poll worker Jeffrey A. Kasky, in a November 4 op-ed for Florida's Sun-Sentinel, describes some of the abuse and harassment MAGA extremists subjected him to in West Boca Raton.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE